UND men's basketball beats New Orleans in overtime

Nov. 25—CONWAY, Ark. — Elijah Brooks scored a season-high 12 points including the game-winning dunk at the buzzer to give UND a 71-69 overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday at the Central Arkansas Classic.

Treysen Eaglestaff set up Brooks for the final assist and led all scorers with 23 points. Amar Kuljuhovic also notched his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks have won four-straight games for the first time since 2017.

UND trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Hawks used a 9-0 run to close the first half to trail 34-27 at halftime.

New Orleans popped back to a double-digit lead in the second half. UND chipped away and Eaglestaff hit a 3-pointer to give UND its first lead at 47-46 with 6:56 to play.

Eaglestaff scored all eight of an 8-0 run that put UND on top.

But New Orleans fought back and took a 60-51 lead with 2:39 left. However, the Hawks countered with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 60.

With 1:12 left in overtime, New Orleans led 69-65.

Again, the Hawks rallied. Eaglestaff hit a fast break layup, then B.J. Omot got out on the break with a dunk to tie the game at 69. Eaglestaff then fed Brooks for the final points of the game to win it at the buzzer for the Fighting Hawks.

UND's 16-point comeback is its largest since Jan. 29, 2021, against Western Illinois.

The Fighting Hawks will take on Eastern Michigan to conclude their weekend at the Central Arkansas Classic at noon Sunday.