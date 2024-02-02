UND men win fifth in a row by beating South Dakota

Feb. 1—VERMILLION, S.D. — The UND men's basketball program is on a roll.

The Fighting Hawks beat South Dakota 95-81 on Thursday night, winning for the fifth-straight game and winning in Vermillion in back-to-back years for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

UND has matched last season's win total with 13 victories.

B.J. Omot led the team with 25 points, while Tyree Ihenacho scored 21. The duo also went over 20 against Oral Roberts last month. Amar Kuljuhovic had a career-high 17 rebounds, the first Fighting Hawk to grab that many boards since Marlon Stewart did against Western Illinois in February of 2020.

Treysen Eaglestaff, who hit a 3-pointer for the 19th-straight game, scored 10 of UND's first 16 points.

UND finished the first half on a 7-0 run, with Omot hitting from downtown and then scoring a layup while Kuljuhovic closed the half with a jumper to make it a 37-30 lead at intermission. UND did not trail at any point in the half, though it was tied five times.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, the Coyotes pulled within four at 39-35. However, the Fighting Hawks answered with a 7-0 run. Kuljuhovic scored all seven points in the spurt as UND went back up double digits at 11.

With 8:45 to go, UND led 65-60 but Omot hit from downtown to stop the momentum that was swinging back to the home team.

UND finished with 12 made 3-pointers.

The Fighting Hawks will be back at the Betty on Saturday for the Phil Jackson/Bill Fitch Banner Raising Game against North Dakota State.

South Dakota landed three players in double figures led by 18 points each from Kaleb Stewart and Paul Bruns. Max Burchill added 16 points.

Bruns, a former UND player, was 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Yotes shot efficiently, hitting 50 percent from 3-point range (10 of 20) and 100 percent from the foul line (15 of 15).

UND's difference, however, was on the boards with an advantage of 44-33.