UND hockey players get number assignments for 2024-25 season

Jun. 17—GRAND FORKS — Barring any unforeseen late-summer developments, UND has its roster set for the 2024-25 season.

One of the final decisions was whether to bring David Klee to campus or have him play one final year of junior hockey with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League.

Klee, a San Jose Sharks draft pick, will return to Muskegon. Klee recently participated in the Lumberjacks' camp.

UND is set to bring in 11 newcomers — eight freshmen and three transfers.

The Fighting Hawks will carry their usual alignment of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

The newcomers also have received their number assignments.

Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, a transfer from Arizona State, will wear No. 35.

Defenseman Caleb MacDonald, a transfer from Alaska, will not follow in the footsteps of the last two Alaska transfers (Chris Jandric and Garrett Pyke) by wearing No. 7. He will instead wear No. 13. Freshman Jayden Jubenvill will wear No. 3, E.J. Emery No. 6 and Andrew Strathmann No. 16.

Forward Carter Wilkie, an RIT transfer, will wear No. 15. Freshman forward Mac Swanson will wear No. 7, Sacha Boisvert No. 9, Cody Croal No. 19, Cade Littler No. 20 and Dalton Andrew No. 28.

How are numbers chosen?

UND equipment manager Dan Johannson sends a list of open numbers to the incoming players. They return their top choices and he does his best to grant them.

Fighting Hawks players will return to campus next month to begin voluntary summer workouts and enroll in summer classes.

UND opens the season with an exhibition against Augustana on Oct. 5. The Fighting Hawks open the regular season in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Providence College on Oct. 12 in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Fighting Hawks will be young on the back end. Seven of UND's eight defensemen will be underclassmen. The other will be junior Bennett Zmolek. UND won't have any fifth-year or fourth-year seniors on defense.

Up front, UND will be more balanced with five freshmen, one sophomore, four juniors and five seniors.

* The empty non-retired numbers this season are 11, 17 and 24. That means nobody will take over the numbers left by seniors Griffin Ness (11) and captain Riese Gaber (17). The last to wear No. 24 was Michael Emerson, who left after the first semester a season ago.

* Four UND newcomers will be wearing the same numbers as last season — Jubenvill (3), Emery (6), Boisvert (9) and Semptimphelter (35).

* MacDonald will be the first defenseman to wear No. 13 since Lee Marvin (2002-06). Marvin started with No. 23 as a freshman, but changed numbers after Ralph Engelstad died. UND retired Engelstad's number.

* Strathmann will be the first defenseman to wear No. 16 since Tarek Howard (1983-87). Nobody has worn No. 16 the last two seasons.

* None of the returning players are expected to change numbers.

Goaltenders (3)

1 Kaleb Johnson, r-jr

30 Hobie Hedquist, so

35 T.J. Semptimphelter, sr

Defensemen (8)

2 Bennett Zmolek, jr

3 Jayden Jubenvill, fr

4 Jake Livanavage, so

6 E.J. Emery, fr

10 Tanner Komzak, so

13 Caleb MacDonald, so

16 Andrew Strathmann, fr

25 Abram Wiebe, so

Forwards (15)

5 Dane Montgomery, r-jr

7 Mac Swanson, fr

8 Jake Schmaltz, sr

9 Sacha Boisvert, fr

14 Cameron Berg, sr

15 Carter Wilkie, sr

18 Jayden Perron, so

19 Cody Croal, fr

20 Cade Littler, fr

21 Ben Strinden, jr

22 Owen McLaughlin, jr

26 Dylan James, jr

27 Louis Jamernik V, sr

28 Dalton Andrew, fr

29 Jackson Kunz, sr