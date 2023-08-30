New UND goalie commit Caleb Heil is an NHL prospect, his coach says

Aug. 29—GRAND FORKS — This summer, there was a void on UND's recruiting commitment list.

With Hobie Hedquist coming in as a freshman, the Fighting Hawks did not have a single committed goalie in the pipeline.

That changed in a notable way earlier this month when UND landed one of the most coveted 2006-born goalies in the United States —

Caleb Heil of the Sioux Falls Power and Sioux Falls Stampede

programs.

Heil, who is entering his junior year of high school, is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

He chose UND over Michigan.

"I think they're getting an NHL prospect," Sioux Falls Power coach Noelle Needham said. "I think he'll be drafted in Vegas next June. His approach is like a professional. The way he warms up, the way he approaches practices, the way he approaches his workouts, it's at a very elite level. He's extremely athletic. He's patient. He has really good eyes. He tracks (the puck) well.

"He has earned his way to being the top 2006 goaltender prospect in the country. I think that says a lot."

UND hasn't had an NHL-drafted goaltender since Peter Thome was picked by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round in 2016.

Prior to that, UND had three other drafted goalies in the Dean Blais, Dave Hakstol and Brad Berry eras — Matej Tomek (third round, 2015), Zane McIntyre (sixth round, 2010) and Brad Eidsness (fifth round, 2007). McIntyre went on to win the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie.

Heil trains with the same goalie coach as McIntyre — Dave Rogalski.

"Rogalski has had a pretty good track record with UND goalies like Zane McIntyre, Hobie Hedquist and Zach Driscoll," Needham said. "(Heil) trains with him in the offseason. Dave is at the top of his game and a top talent in developing goaltenders in general."

Heil's arrival date at UND is still up in the air.

It could be 2025 or 2026 depending on his development.

Heil is expected to play for Sioux Falls in the USHL this season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Victoria, Minn., was strong in nine appearances for the Stampede last season, posting a .908 save percentage.

"He's very athletic but really sound foundationally," Needham said. "His tracking is very good. He's a competitor. He loves to win. He respects the position. There are a lot of similarities with Caleb and Hobie in terms of how hard they work and how bad they want it.

"Caleb is a winner. He's going to be a very, very high-end prospect."

Aug. 24, 2023 — Caleb Heil

April 28, 2021 — Jakob Hellsten

Jan. 16, 2019 — Harrison Feeney

Dec. 14, 2019 — Hobie Hedquist

Oct. 15, 2018 — Kaleb Johnson

March 2, 2017 — Adam Scheel

Oct. 26, 2015 — Peter Thome

*Does not include transfers