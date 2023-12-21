UND football's signing class includes area athletes with raw upside

Dec. 20—GRAND FORKS — UND's football coaches have spent a lot of time in the area watching basketball games in this recruiting cycle.

The Fighting Hawks signed and announced 28 prospects Wednesday during the NCAA's early signing period. Among the 28, two area recruits to sign letters of intent might be known more for a basketball background than a football prowess.

UND thinks the skills that make Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye and Four Winds' Deng Deng great basketball players project as traits the Hawks' football team can develop into Division I talent at the Alerus Center.

"As you look at our recent history, a lot of our top players are really good on the basketball court," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "(Travis) Toivonen, (Noah) Wanzek.

"When I first saw Deng, I went out to watch him compete on the basketball floor. There's a lot of things he does effortlessly ... jumping and catching the ball on the run, really good court awareness. Those things can translate to the football field."

The 6-foot-4 Deng, a wide receiver in football, averaged 23.0 points per game for Four Winds-Minnewaukan last season and is a two-time all-state basketball pick.

"When we got him to camp, we saw him catch balls in space and adjust to passes with really good hands," Schweigert said. "Once we get him working with a position coach, he can spend a lot of time just to develop his football skills. We just think the sky is the limit for him."

Paye, a 6-4 physical presence in the post on the basketball floor for the Knights, averaged more than 18 points and 10 rebounds last season. Paye didn't come out to play football until his junior season of high school. He projects as a defensive lineman in college.

"We've seen him at our passing tournament, and he's a raw athlete with a lot of potential," Schweigert said. "There's a lot of untapped athletic ability. We're really excited about his future to see where this goes."

Paye was one of three Grand Forks athletes UND announced Wednesday. Grand Forks Red River offensive lineman Lawson Lotysz and Central tight end Tray Kuntz will also join the Hawks in the fall.

In addition to high school prospects, UND announced some transfers, as well.

Aidan Behymer, a tight end transfer from Air Force, announced his commitment Wednesday and was announced by the Hawks.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Overland Park, Kan., native was recruited heavily by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, including UND, out of high school last season.

In high school, Behymer was first team all-state as a junior and senior.

UND added two defensive back transfers from NCAA Division II program West Virginia State in 5-foot-10 Jy Martin and 6-foot Avery Scott.

Martin was first team all-conference in 2023, leading the Yellow Jackets in solo tackles (38) and interceptions (3).

Scott had 37 total tackles last season, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

Geographically, UND's 28 additions came primarily from traditional recruiting ground. Five are from Minnesota, while four came from Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Three came from Kansas.

By position, UND signed eight offensive linemen, six defensive backs, two linebackers, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, two wide receivers, one kicker and one running back.

The lone running back addition is Wisconsin product Colton Brunell, who was the state's Player of the Year after piling up a state record 7,416 yards in his career. He had 103 rushing touchdowns.

UND signee Langden College, a 6-foot-4 defensive end from Minneapolis, plans to enroll early at UND to participate in spring ball — a rare move for a defensive player in recent UND history.

Schweigert said UND's next recruiting efforts for transfers will focus on linebackers and defensive line.

* Gunnar Lym, S, Bennington, Neb.

* Erick Paye, DE, Grand Forks

* Tray Kuntz, TE, Grand Forks

* Deng Deng, WR, Tokio, N.D.

* Sam Ostrenga, S, Sun Prairie, Wis.

* William Stobbe, OL, Waukee, Iowa

* Jonah Reiling, OL, Lisbon, Iowa

* Jack Sulik, QB, Burlington, WI

* Colton Brunell, RB, Columbus, WI

* Henry Theobald, CB, Sioux Falls, SD

* Jayden Jones, CB, Chicago

* Keegan Ryan, WR, Lake City, Minn.

* Alton Williams, OL, Sun Prairie, Wis.

* Lawson Lotysz, OL, GF Red River

* Mark Bussan, OL, Monroe, Iowa

* Isaac Cariveau, OL, Detroit Lakes

* Wyatt Bell, OL, Rogers, Minn.

* Tyler Thaden, OL, Omaha

* Packson Bettis, DL, Topeka, Kan.

* Caden Cetak, DL, Lincoln, Neb.

* Brennen Blegen, DL, Van Horne, Iowa

* Langden College, DL, Minneapolis

* Kenten Laughman, K-P, Shawnee, Kan.

* Asher Jenkins, LB, Bellevue, Neb.

* Cole Hentges, QB, University of Mary (transfer)

* Aidan Behmyer, TE, Air Force (transfer)

* Jy Martin, DB, West Virginia State (transfer)

* Avery Scott, DB, West Virginia State (transfer)