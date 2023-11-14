UND football viewing Illinois State game as a playoff matchup

Nov. 13—GRAND FORKS — With a 10-point halftime lead at then-No. 6 South Dakota last Saturday, the UND football program nearly entered the conversation for a Top 8 seed in the FCS playoffs.

Instead, the Coyotes rallied, and the Fighting Hawks are left needing a win this Saturday against Illinois State at the Alerus Center to squeeze into the 24-team bracket.

No. 13 UND (6-4 overall) faces the unranked Redbirds (6-4 overall) at 1 p.m.

"For us, it's a playoff game," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We know we have to win the game. It's a very good opponent coming in. We're excited about the opportunity to play a meaningful game in November.

"You have to embrace this moment. What a great opportunity. It's something to really look forward to. We have to have a lot of focus and have fun with it. We're going to be excited to be out there, I can guarantee you that."

UND was one of three Missouri Valley Football Conference programs to make the FCS playoffs last season. This season, as many as six Valley schools could be in the field depending on results on Saturday.

For the Hawks, a win earlier this fall against North Dakota State will help build a resumé that doesn't include any bad losses: at Boise State, at South Dakota State, at Northern Iowa and at South Dakota.

UND players have repeated Schweigert's stance on the final regular season game of the year.

"It's a playoff game for us right now because we have to win to have a chance to be at the table," UND tight end Jaden Norby said.

"Bottom line is we have to get it," UND cornerback Devin Hembry said. "There's nothing left and you can't do anything else ... we just have to go out and play our hardest."

"Urgency," UND linebacker Wyatt Pedigo said after the South Dakota loss. "We have to be ready to go. We have to prepare fast and play fast so when Saturday comes we can just come out and go."

The game also marks Senior Day for UND — a unique tradition during the post-pandemic era in which the NCAA granted a free season of eligibility in the 2020-21 school year.

With that free COVID-19 season, defining eligibility in order to honor seniors is a challenge.

"We might be doing it different than other people," Schweigert said. "We are going to honor all of the guys listed as seniors on our roster including the guys who are academic seniors. We don't know about our roster moving forward, and we're going to honor those guys. If we honor them this year and next year, so be it."

Schweigert said some players indicate to the coaching staff their hopes and intentions prior to the offseason, but the ultimate focus this week is Illinois State.

"We'll sit down with the timing is right," Schweigert said. "These are young guys who we really want to be focused on this season and especially this week ... the one thing on our mind should be Illinois State."