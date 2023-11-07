UND football leaning on youth as injuries impact roster

Nov. 6—GRAND FORKS — In the second half against Murray State last Saturday, the UND football program was playing without two of its top three running backs, its No. 2 wide receiver, its No. 1 pass rusher and No. 1 defensive back.

The health of the Fighting Hawks remains a concern as No. 10 UND prepares for a key Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup at No. 6 South Dakota in Vermillion at noon Saturday at the DakotaDome.

UND's starting running back through the first half of the season, Gaven Ziebarth, has been out since suffering an injury in the first quarter at Northern Iowa.

Ziebarth was in a protective boot for UND's home game against Indiana State, then didn't travel to last weekend's matchup at Murray State.

Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert indicated at his weekly press conference Monday that Ziebarth may be nearing a return.

"We're working on all this," Schweigert said. "We have to see where his health is. He is improving every day and gets better. We have to work through the week and see if he's available for the game on Saturday."

UND's running back depth was tested against the Racers as Luke Skokna suffered a lower-body injury in the first half and didn't return.

"We're working him back, too," Schweigert said. "Those things are so day-by-day. Lots of teams are going through this in November. Our guys work hard to get back, so we'll see where are at at the end of the week."

UND cornerback C.J. Siegel was hurt on a kickoff return against Murray State, and his status is unknown.

Defensive end Ben McNaboe suffered an injury against Indiana State and left the field after the game in a protective boot. He didn't travel to Murray State, and his status for Saturday is unknown.

Wide receiver Red Wilson, who spent most of the season as the team's No. 2 target in the passing game behind Bo Belquist, hasn't played the past two weeks and didn't travel to Murray.

After the Racers game, Schweigert was asked if Wilson didn't travel due to injury or discipline. Schweigert said it was "coach's decision."

With the string of injuries and absences, UND turned to a few new faces against Murray State including true freshman running back Sawyer Seidl and true freshman wide receiver Korey Tai.

Defensively, true freshman outside linebacker Lance Rucker and redshirt freshman cornerback Antonio Bluiett each had a quarterback sack.

"I'm very proud of those guys," Schweigert said. "The leaders on our team have helped them. They hold them accountable for preparation and learning the plan. I thought Sawyer was physical when he carried it. Korey has had a few plays now where he shows his athleticism. Antonio got out there and played solid. There's a number of guys now playing roles on special teams.

"This time of year you have to depend on some depth. I'm proud of these guys for sticking with it."

Seidl had seven carries for 49 yards including a long of 22 yards.

Tai had a 33-yard catch and run in which he spun out of two would-be tackles.

Who: No. 10 UND at No. 6 South Dakota.

Where: DakotaDome, Vermillion, S.D.

When: Saturday, noon.

Records: UND 6-3, USD 7-2.

TV: Midco Sports.

Streaming: ESPN-Plus.

Radio: 96.1 FM.