UND football FCS quarterfinal primer: How to watch, injuries to know and how No. 1 James Madison matches up with No. 7 UND

May 1—HARRISONBURG, Va. — The FCS quarterfinals is the deepest the UND football program has ever advanced at the Division I level.

Awaiting the No. 7 Fighting Hawks on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN 2 is the No. 1 team in the country, James Madison.

So, it's new playoff territory versus a nationally elite opponent.

But this isn't a total long shot. There's reason to believe if you're the Fighting Hawks. That's especially true when you hold a win over South Dakota State this spring, and the Jackrabbits are the NCAA's No. 1 overall seed in the FCS playoffs.

"I think our mentality going into it is we can beat anyone," UND linebacker Jaxson Turner said. "If we play our best football, I think we can beat anyone in the nation."

But beating James Madison in Virginia is rare air.

The Dukes are currently making their 17th run in the playoffs and for a program-record seventh-straight year. James Madison is 21-14 all-time in the postseason with two national championships (2004, 2016).

James Madison advanced to two other title games (2017, 2019) before falling just short in both games to North Dakota State, the program responsible for UND's lone defeat this spring.

The Dukes are 13-4 at home in the postseason, including a 10-game home playoff game winning streak that dates back to the 2016 season.

"We know they're a very good program," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "When we get down to the final eight, everyone will be a challenge. Yet, you have to look at is an exciting opportunity for our program."

UND's 44-10 win over Missouri State in the postseason opener was the program's first win in the FCS playoffs after falling at home in the second round following a first-round bye to Richmond in 2016 and a first-round loss in 2019 at Nicholls State.

UND won an NCAA Division II national championship in 2001.

"It's been a long time coming," Schweigert said. "We're pleased to be the ones to do it, but we put it behind us because we want to do more."

No. 1 James Madison at No. 7 UND

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium, in Harrisonburg, Va.

TV: ESPN2 (Matt Barrie and Mike Golic Jr. on the call)

Radio: 96.1 FM (Jack Michaels on play-by-play, Tom Dosch analyst)

Streaming: The game is available on ESPN3.

Betting line: James Madison -2.5, over-under 52.5, per Bovada.

Injuries: UND's newest injury impacts the passing game. The only real downer to come from UND's playoff opener against Missouri State was a second-half injury to up-and-coming slot wide receiver Bo Belquist, a New Rockford, N.D., native, who had caught a 48-yard flea-flicker in the first half against the Bears. With Belquist out the rest of the spring with a leg injury, that means UND will turn to unproven wide receivers Chrysten Cochran and Marcus Preston. UND's other injury during the Missouri State game was to reserve freshman center Peyton Lotysz, who was playing his first career series late in the blowout win against the Bears. The leg injury isn't expected to be severe.

The Fighting Hawks will win if: they control the line of scrimmage, especially on defense. You can say that in almost any game, but the Dukes won't be as easy to pass-rush as Missouri State. The Fighting Hawks will need to put James Madison in unfavorable down and distance and force the Dukes to pass. James Madison has a talented, balanced rushing attack, so UND needs to play more like the South Dakota State win than the North Dakota State loss. Offensively, UND is going to need to rely on the running game behind Walter Payton Award finalist Otis Weah, as the Hawks will have some adjusting to do in the passing game sans breakout rookie Bo Belquist. Established wideout Garett Maag will need to carry the load against a James Madison defense known to be on the a similar level to the Bison.

The Dukes will win if: UND's defensive front can't stop the run. Like many teams at the FCS quarterfinalist level, James Madison plays well at home. The Dukes are a team primed to make a national championship run and can prove they're on the similar level as past James Madison teams with this game against a Missouri Valley foe. If the Dukes can bottle up Weah, UND could be in for a long game if it has to rely on a passing attack that can struggle to pass vertically when the run game isn't rolling.