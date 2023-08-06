UND football fall camp Day 4: Hawks to replace Hoosman by committee

Aug. 5—GRAND FORKS — The UND football team's offense spent Saturday morning's Day 4 of fall camp working on the inside run game.

During the full team portion of practice, the offensive line opened a gaping hole and Fighting Hawks senior running back Luke Skokna shot through it and screamed into the air as he ran halfway across the field.

First-year UND running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood Jr. sprinted after Skokna to celebrate.

After suffering an injury during 2022 fall camp, Skokna, who has more than 120 career carries at UND, only saw one carry during the 2022 season as he struggled to return from the injury.

Skokna's big play at fall camp provided a reminder that UND has options when it comes to trying to replace 2022 go-to running back Tyler Hoosman, who's now with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

For UND at fall camp, the Hawks are sorting through the abilities of running backs Skokna, Isaiah Smith and Gaven Ziebarth.

"I think it's always by-committee in college football," said Kirkwood Jr., who played for the Minnesota Gophers in college. "I don't think you can replace Tyler Hoosman. He was his own back. He was special. He was a professional, and you see where he is now.

"Isaiah, Gaven, Skokna ... all those guys bring something different to the table, and we'll use them all."

Ziebarth, a sophomore from Cambridge, Minn., is the most unproven of the top three candidates for carries.

But the 6-foot, 205-pound Ziebarth might provide more of the skill set of Hoosman than anyone else on the UND roster.

"Gaven is probably the biggest back we have," Kirkwood said. "He has really taken to coaching since I got here. I'm not saying he wasn't before, but he's been phenomenal for me."

Ziebarth didn't see the field much in 2022 but in 2021 he rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries against Western Illinois and scored the game-winning touchdown on a tough 3-yard grab against Illinois State.

Smith, a junior from Minneapolis, provides the big-play potential. Smith ran for 6.8 yards per carry in 2021, then 7.3 in 2022.

Smith also caught 24 balls for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game in 2022.

"He's fast and explosive, so we're teaching him patience and to let his big guys up front go to work for him," Kirkwood said.

Details: UND practiced from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the grass field south of the Pollard Center. It was the first time outdoors for UND this fall. It was a busy scene with construction trucks working on Memorial Village driving on the road between the Pollard and the grass field.

Play of the day: Tommy Schuster hit Bo Belquist deep down the sideline. Belquist held off a cornerback with one arm and caught the deep lob with the other.

Keep an eye on: True freshman Korey Tai, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver from the Chicago area, continues to make plays and appears to have some chemistry with UND rookie quarterback Jerry Kaminski.

* Junior wide receiver Jack Wright continued his strong fall camp with a long catch on an out route when backup quarterback Trey Feeney dropped the perfect pass along the sideline.

* On a sprint-out to his left, the left-handed Feeney also connected with wide receiver Nate DeMontagnac, a 6-foot-2 Ontario native.

* Starting quarterback Tommy Schuster later lobbed a 50-50 ball toward DeMontagnac but the play was broken up by starting corner C.J. Siegel.

* The defense disrupted more plays than usual Saturday with pressure at the quarterback. Jaelen Johnson, Josh Navratil and Devin Hembry all had quarterback "sacks" in the non-contact team drills.

* Luke Skokna had a number of explosive plays, showcasing a breakaway gear he wasn't able to reach in 2022 with an injury.

* UND has two true freshmen offensive tackles with impressive frames for UND's strength program to develop: Jacob Lopau, of St. Joseph, Minn., is 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, while Matthew Schoenecker, of New Prague, Minn., is 6-7 and 265 pounds.

* UND doesn't practice Sunday before returning to fall camp action on Monday.