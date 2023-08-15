UND football fall camp Day 11: Key to explosive plays may be solid offensive line

Aug. 14—GRAND FORKS — If there's been a critique of the UND football team's offense the past few seasons, the Fighting Hawks have struggled to throw a consistent deep ball.

UND's offense scored more than 30 points per game last season, but the Hawks were still searching for that big-play threat.

Rookie wide receiver Caden Dennis had his redshirt pulled in 2022 as UND needed to find a player to stretch the field. Then in the offseason, UND tried to address the position further with South Dakota wide receiver Wesley Eliodor, who scored on UND on a deep ball in the Alerus Center last season.

But offensive coordinator Danny Freund says the solution to big-play ability may not be solved with players at the skill positions.

He'd argue UND's growth on the offensive line is what could mean bigger plays for the Hawks' offense in 2023.

"I think we'll be more confident running the football than we ever have, and I think we'll be more confident throwing down the field with our protections," Freund said. "A lot of times when you play the really good opponents, it's the defensive line that's the strength. With our offensive line, in terms of our ability to protect and move people, we'll be stronger in our run game and taking more shots down the field."

Freund said it stresses an offense to have to put together drives of 10 or more plays.

"Looking back, if we can take more shots, have those four- and five-play drives, that really helps those guys up front," Freund said. "(For big plays), a lot of it comes from not your skills (wide receiver and running backs) but being really good up front and having an experienced quarterback."

The Hawks return starting experience at four of the five positions on the offensive line. The lone newcomer is center Cade Borud, with returners Easton Kilty and Seth Anderson at tackles and Donny Ventrelli and Sam Hagen at guards.

Details: UND practiced outdoors in helmets and shorts from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the field to the south of the Pollard.

Play of the day: Fullback Mason South needed a full-extension dive to haul in a swing pass.

Keep an eye on: No. 3 quarterback Simon Romfo put together a strong practice Monday, showing off his scrambling ability and hitting wide receiver Nick Kupfer on the run, as well as tight end Haydn Stay.

* UND coach Bubba Schweigert wasn't happy with the number of fumbles on Monday.

* Grand Forks Central product Sam Strandell made one of the tougher catches of the day when he hung on to a ball along the sidelines after taking a hit from cornerback Clayton Bishop.

* Inside linebacker Kason Kelley and outside linebacker Dylan Boecker made plays tough on the offense.

* True freshman running back Sawyer Seidl will benefit from a season in a Division I weight room, but his athleticism is evident for the offense.

* The Hawks will scrimmage on Tuesday morning.