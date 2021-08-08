UND football fall camp Day 2: Quarterback Trey Feeney makes strong first impression

Aug. 7—Unlike most of the Missouri Valley Football Conference programs, UND's quarterback situation is on solid ground. Starter Tommy Schuster was the preseason all-league first-team pick and backup Quincy Vaughn played an important role in the team's strong 2021 spring schedule.

That doesn't mean there isn't plenty of intrigue in UND's rookie quarterback Trey Feeney, the Minnesota high school player of the year last season out of Moorhead and the son of former North Dakota State standout quarterback Kevin Feeney.

On UND's second day of fall camp on Saturday morning, Feeney — a slender left-hander — made the most of his repetitions.

Ironically enough, two of his first notable completions went to his Moorhead High School teammates — true freshmen twin brothers Brady and Blake Walthall.

Feeney also showed his touch, lobbing a long sideline grab for linebacker-turned-fullback Ken Bohnenkamp, who looked like a natural on the offensive side of the ball on the play.

During team drills, Feeney was third quarterback to take snaps after Schuster and Vaughn after not seeing action in the team portion of practice Friday. He quickly hit running back Luke Skokna, who made a diving grab. Then, he connected on a short pass to wide receiver Hayden Overby, a Thompson, N.D., product. Feeney ended practice with a 15-yard hookup with wide receiver Chrysten Cochran.

Here are the details from Day 2:

The scene: UND conducted practiced outdoors at Memorial Stadium from 8:45 a.m. to about 10:20 a.m. The temperature was 64 degrees with some smoky air to start practice but things cleared off through the morning and ended at a warm 72. With a Saturday practice, there were a few more onlookers including the families of some of the players and coaches.

Play of the day: Rookie cornerback Edmund Ocansey made an excellent interception on a deep ball from quarterback Ethan Postler. Worth noting, I'm almost certain it was Ocansey but quite a few players have practiced the first two days in jerseys that don't reflect the official roster.

Looking good: UND's tight ends. The position group was busy during passing drills with Max Gunderson, who has started to look the part of an impactful Division I tight end, making a nice diving grab early and Adam Zavalney, coming off a breakout 2021 spring, pulling in a couple of tough intermediate passes. Zavalney's grabs were well-threaded by Schuster.

Day 2 notes

— Cochran, who emerged at points last spring, made a few standout grabs Saturday including one from rookie quarterback Simon Romfo of Langdon. Defensive miscommunication left Cochran running wide open deep and that didn't sit well with second-year defensive coordinator Brett Holinka.

— Otis Weah made sure his presence was felt when he took a short pass and wind-milled his arms into the end zone after a sprint of about 40 yards.

— Tyler Burian, a wide receiver from Grand Forks Red River, made a nice tip-toe sideline catch on a pass from Vaughn.

— Much like Friday, UND spent most of practice in positional breakdowns but ended practice with about 10-15 minutes of 11-on-11. The three quarterbacks conducted some hurry-up offense during the team portion.

— UND hasn't appeared to collect any new injuries through the first two days of camp.

