UND football fall camp Day 3: Jack Wright starts to carve a role following injury

Aug. 8—UND redshirt freshman wide receiver Jack Wright's online biography on the team website states the high school credentials bluntly.

"One of the best wide receivers in the history of high school football," the bio reads.

So naturally, Fighting Hawks fans have been curious about Wright's development in the program. The redshirt freshman, however, spent his first season on campus sidelined with an injury then slowly working his way back into the offense.

During Day 3 of UND football camp Sunday, Wright displayed some of the skill that earned him such praise as a prep.

A native of Broken Arrow, Okla., Wright finished with the most receiving yards in the state in 2016, 2017 and 2019. His 112 career touchdown catches is a national record.

UND went to Wright, who's 6-foot and 185 pounds, often Sunday. He showcased his abilities in the short passing game — a role that may present more opportunities during fall camp as wide receivers Brock Boltmann and Bo Belquist recover from injuries.

Boltmann and Belquist have been practicing through the first three days but haven't taken any repetitions during team work.

UND starting quarterback Tommy Schuster hit Wright twice on wide receiver screens and Wright was able to work his way upfield quickly.

Wright still has work to do to breakthrough the depth chart. On UND's initial fall camp Two Deep, the wide receivers listed are Garett Maag, Tyler Burian, Jake Richter, Chrysten Cochran, Boltmann and Marcus Preston.

Here are the details from Day 3

The scene: UND conducted practice outdoors at Memorial Stadium from 8:45 a.m. to about 10:20 a.m. The temperature was 66 degrees with some smoky air to start practice.

Play of the day: UND didn't attempt much down the field during team work so there wasn't much to choose from here. The most impressive play was probably a touch pass on an out route for about a 20-yard pickup from quarterback Quincy Vaughn to wide receiver Chrysten Cochran.

Looking good: Outside linebacker Ty Shannon, who returns this fall for an additional senior year, was productive Sunday with a number of tackles for loss and a couple of pass breakups.

Day 3 notes

— Every UND player wore the "concussion" helmets during practice.

— During practice, UND likes to mimic noise during team drills and a member of the staff will sometimes hit a garbage can to simulate crowd sound. UND inside linebackers coach Carl Reinholz was a little too jacked up for practice to start Sunday and destroyed the garbage can during warmups.

— During fall camp, it's sometimes easy to get caught up watching the new talent on display for the first time and forget the team's stars are still the stars. Garett Maag made a few plays Sunday that served as a reminder that even though there are new bodies at wide receiver, he's still going to be the go-to guy. Vaughn hit Maag on a perfectly timed out route during one of the team's two 11-on-11 sessions.

— UND has three kickers this fall in Adam Stage, Brady Stevens and Sean Fenelon. After a shaky first round of kicks between the three on Sunday, all three were accurate from varying depths and angles. Stage is the returning starter but UND has to be encouraged by the good showing from walk-ons Stevens and Fenelon.

— UND's running back depth chart is well-known at the top with Otis Weah and Luke Skokna. Opportunities for the third back are open this fall as Dalton Gee was a senior in the spring and isn't with the team this fall. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Smith could be in that mix, as he's noticeably in better shape than his first season on campus.

— Minnesota Gophers transfer defensive lineman Ben McNaboe was active on a few plays Sunday and could compete for playing time in 2021, although the sophomore will likely be asked to continue to add weight to his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame.

