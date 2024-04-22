UND football adds transfer offensive lineman, while former OL Cade Borud chooses Iowa

Apr. 21—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program's offensive line is an evolving position group this spring.

On Saturday, UND picked up a commitment from Iowa Central offensive lineman Carter Gorder, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard-center. Also Saturday, former Fighting Hawks center Cade Borud announced his intent to transfer to Iowa.

Borud's move to the Big Ten means UND has seen six players from 2023 enter the transfer portal and land at an FBS opportunity.

Borud joins quarterback Tommy Schuster of Michigan State, offensive lineman Brayden Bryant of San Diego State, wide receiver Jack Wright of Tulsa, offensive lineman Easton Kilty of Kansas State and defensive end Ben McNaboe of Ohio.

On Tuesday of last week, Borud and fellow UND offensive lineman Sam Hagen entered the transfer portal.

Hagen, a 6-foot-6 Fordville, N.D., product has yet to announce his destination or any offers.

Unlike Kilty in the leadup to his announcement at Kansas State, Borud didn't announce any other offers before picking his in-state Hawkeyes.

Borud was UND's starting center as a redshirt freshman in 2023. After the season, Borud was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team, as well as the Phil Steele Freshman All-America Team.

UND will return just one starter on the offensive line from a year ago. Seth Anderson is expected to be the lone returner after Donny Ventrelli graduated and Kilty, Borud and Hagen have exited via the transfer portal.

Gorder is a Division I bounceback, having started his career at Western Illinois.

Gorder, a Mason City, Iowa native, also held offers from Eastern Illinois and St. Francis.

Iowa Central finished 7-4 last season.

UND also received a commitment last week from Notre Dame College defensive end Ajayi Ajaga, who's 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

Ajaga has three years of eligibility remaining.

After committing to UND, Ajaga announced an offer from Southern Illinois but still is committed to UND.

Ajaga is the second defensive line addition of the offseason, joining Northeastern Oklahoma's Montre Samuels-Parker, who's 6-foot and 270 pounds.

UND also has a scholarship offer out to 6-foot-7 Sacred Heart transfer offensive lineman Stephen Stella, who has yet to announce a commitment.