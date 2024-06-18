UND football adds five verbal commitments to 2025 recruiting class

Jun. 17—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program's first prospect camp of the summer has produced five more verbal commitments to the 2025 recruiting class.

UND added three defensive players, as well as two wide receivers.

Defensive end Ethan Cole of Chatfield (Minn.), inside linebacker Frank McAninch of Mankato West and cornerback Grant Tylutki of ROCORI (Minn.) were the defensive commits.

On offense, UND added 6-foot-6 Osakis (Minn.) wide receiver Seth Staloch and 6-1 Kansas native Carter Pabst.

The five new additions join UND's first three commitments for 2025:

Tight end Karter Peterson of Thompson

, defensive back

Isaiah Wright of Fertile-Beltrami

and running back Charles Langama of Maple Grove.

Cole held a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State.

McAninch is 6-0, 220 pounds. As a junior, he had 93 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and was his district's Defensive Player of the Year.

Tylutki is 5-9, 190 pounds. He had 133 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and one interception as a junior. On offense, Tylutki had 47 catches for 678 yards and four touchdowns.

Pabst, also a standout baseball player, had a school-record 887 receiving yards and a school-record 19 touchdowns as a junior at Goddard Eisenhower. He was named first team all-state by the Wichita Eagle.

Staloch, who also held an offer from South Dakota, was an all-Section 6AA selection. Osakis lost to Barnesville in the Class AA state quarterfinals in 2023. Staloch had a touchdown catch in the game.

Langama, who's 5-10 and 190 pounds, ran for 1,425 yards and 26 total touchdowns as a junior. Minnesota Prep Redzone ranks Langama as the No. 2 running back in the 2025 Minnesota recruiting class.

UND's second prospect camp of the summer is July 16. The program will also host a team camp June 24-26.

The Fighting Hawks open the 2024 season at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

The game will be the first-ever meeting between UND and Iowa State.