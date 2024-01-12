UND drops to 0-3 in Summit Play with loss at Omaha

Jan. 11—OMAHA, Neb. — The UND men's basketball team is still searching for the first Summit League victory.

Omaha's Frankie Fidler scored a game-high 29 points — thanks to 18-for-20 shooting from the foul line — en route to a 79-61 Mavericks victory over the Fighting Hawks on Thursday night.

Fidler's 18 free throws tied a school record.

UND was led by Treysen Eagelstaff, who finished with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.

B.J. Omot had 12 points but was 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.

Amar Kuljuhovic added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyree Ihenacho had a tough shooting night, finishing 2-for-11 overall and 0-for-5 from 3-point land to end with nine points.

Eli King, a first-year transfer from Iowa State, finished with no points, five rebounds and fouled out in 22 minutes of action.

The Hawks were 8-for-27 from 3-point range as a team.

UND trailed by six with 13:23 left in the second half after a Tsotne Tsartsisdze layup.

But five minutes later, a 3-pointer by Tony Osburn pushed the Mavericks lead to 15. That advantage was never under 14 the rest of the way.

UND will play at Kansas City on Saturday. The 2 p.m. tipoff was moved up due to the Kansas City Chiefs game, as well as anticipated winter weather concerns.

The Hawks are back home next Thursday against Oral Roberts at the Betty.