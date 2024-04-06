UND defenseman Nate Benoit enters transfer portal

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — Defenseman Nate Benoit has entered the transfer portal after one season at UND.

Benoit suited up in 19 of UND's 40 games this season, registering one assist.

Benoit averaged 8:31 per game.

The Bow, N.H., product primarily served as UND's seventh defenseman this season behind Garrett Pyke, Jake Livanavage, Bennett Zmolek, Abram Wiebe, Keaton Pehrson and Logan Britt.

Rookie Tanner Komzak served as the No. 8.

UND will lose Pyke, Pehrson and Britt to graduation. The Fighting Hawks will bring in Alas

ka transfer Caleb MacDonald

and rookies E.J. Emery, Andrew Strathmann and Jayden Jubenvill.

Benoit is a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2021. He's the only UND player ever selected by the Wild.

Prior to UND, Benoit played three seasons in the United States Hockey League for the Tri-City Storm, Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks. In 120 USHL games, he tallied seven goals and 34 points.

Benoit is the first UND player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The Fighting Hawks have picked up two out of the portal — MacDonald and

goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter.