UND commits 27 turnovers in 75-53 loss to Southern Miss

Nov. 24—HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Perhaps you can add UND women's basketball to the long list of those sluggish the morning after Thanksgiving.

The Fighting Hawks committed 27 turnovers — the most UND has committed in a single game since March 7, 2020, against South Dakota State — in losing 75-53 to Southern Miss in a game that started before noon at the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.

Kacie Borowicz scored a team-high 16 points but also committed a team-high eight turnovers. The senior from Roseau shot 6-for-17 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the 3-point line.

It was the first time this season Borowicz has been held to fewer than 20 points.

The only other UND player in double figures was DJ Davis, who had 10 points behind a pair of early 3-pointers.

Kiyah Hurst added eight points and six rebounds but was 3-for-12 from the field in 18 minutes.

Dominique Davis scored 20 points to pace Southern Miss.

Southern Miss was 8-for-20 from the 3-point line, where the Hawks were 4-for-19. The Hawks are shooting less than 21 percent from 3-point range so far this year.

The Hawks trailed 21-15 after the first harter and 43-29 at halftime. UND was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter.

UND dropped to 1-4, while Southern Miss improved to 5-0.

The Hawks will now play North Texas at 9 a.m. Saturday at the tournament.