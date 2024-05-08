UND commit Sam Laurila leads list of local players in USHL Draft

May 7—GRAND FORKS — Sam Laurila spent the last two years in Plymouth, Mich., playing for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

The UND commit from Moorhead will need a little more development time before beginning his college career. If he decides to play in the United States Hockey League, he now has his destination.

The Sioux City Musketeers selected Laurila in the second round of the Phase II Draft on Tuesday. Laurila went No. 20 overall.

Laurila, a defenseman, headlined the list of local and area players picked in the USHL Drafts on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's event, the Phase I Draft, featured just players born in 2008. Few of them will play in the USHL this coming season, but teams will retain their rights.

Tuesday's event, the Phase II Draft, featured all eligible players who are not on USHL protected lists.

Laurila, who is eligible to be selected in June's NHL Draft, was one of the top prospects available.

Laurila could come to UND as early as the fall of 2025.

Another high pick in Tuesday's USHL Phase II Draft was former Grand Forks Red River forward Michael Coleman, who played for St. Cloud in the North American Hockey League last season.

Coleman went in the second round, No. 30 overall, to Youngstown. Coleman competed in the NAHL Top Prospects event last season and tallied 25 goals and 50 points in 59 games for St. Cloud. He has not made a college commitment.

Bemidji State commit Maxon Vig of Bismarck, the son of former UND player Mitch Vig, went in the fourth round to Cedar Rapids. Augustana commit Erick Comstock of Warroad went in the fourth round to Dubuque.

Dubuque also took a chance on Grand Forks native Cole Spicer, who is at Minnesota Duluth. Spicer was academically ineligible for the second semester last season, but is working to re-gain eligibility to play for the Bulldogs in the fall.

Two other Moorhead players were selected — Tyden Bergeson went in the fourth round to Madison, while Brooks Cullen went in the 16th round to Fargo. Two Fargo players also were picked — Benson Grande went in the 10th round to Chicago and Zaide Penner went in the 20th round to Fargo.

In the Phase I Draft, the top-selected area player was West Fargo's Kane Johnson, who went in the fourth round to Dubuque.

West Fargo center T.J. Hale, the son of former UND forward Ryan Hale, went in the fifth round to Sioux City. East Grand Forks defenseman Max Bies went in the fifth round to Omaha. Fargo's Zac Zimmerman went in the fifth round to Fargo.

West Fargo's Keaton Jundt (sixth round, Fargo) and Hunter Rudolph (seventh round, Tri-City) also were picked in the Phase I Draft.

Moorhead's Drew Simonich (eighth round, Chicago), Max Cullen (eighth round, Muskegon) and Pavel Goryachev (ninth round, Muskegon) also were selected.

Notable picks

Sam Laurila, D, Moorhead — Sioux City, Round 2, Pick 20 (UND commit)

Mikey Coleman, F, GF Red River — Youngstown, Round 2, Pick 30

Maxon Vig, D, Bismarck — Cedar Rapids, Round 4, Pick 53 (Bemidji State commit)

Tyden Bergeson, F, Moorhead — Madison, Round 4, Pick 54

Erick Comstock, D, Warroad — Dubuque, Round 4, Pick 59 (Augustana commit)

Cole Spicer, F, Grand Forks — Dubuque, Round 6, Pick 90 (Minnesota Duluth)

Benson Grande, F, Fargo — Chicago, Round 10, Pick 142

Brooks Cullen, F, Moorhead — Fargo, Round 16, Pick 242

Zaide Penner, D, Fargo — Fargo, Round 20, Pick 302

Notable picks

Kane Johnson, F, West Fargo — Dubuque, Round 4, Pick 59

T.J. Hale, F, West Fargo — Sioux City, Round 5, Pick 70

Max Bies, D, East Grand Forks — Omaha, Round 5, Pick 72

Zac Zimmerman, F, Fargo — Fargo, Round 5, Pick 75

Keaton Jundt, West Fargo — Fargo, Round 6, Pick 90

Hunter Rudolph, F, West Fargo — Tri-City, Round 7, Pick 100

Drew Simonich, D, Moorhead — Chicago, Round 8, Pick 110

Max Cullen, F, Moorhead — Muskegon, Round 8, Pick 118

Pavel Goryachev, F, Moorhead — Muskegon, Round 9, Pick 133