UND comeback falls short as Hawks come up empty on California trip

Dec. 3—RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The UND men's basketball team cut a 17-point second-half lead down to three points but the Fighting Hawks still fell 68-62 on Sunday to UC Riverside.

UND lost despite shooting 10-for-20 from 3-point range. The Hawks were done in by Riverside's 46-26 rebounding advantage.

UND was led by sophomore B.J. Omot, who scored 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. Eli King added 13 points, while Amar Kuljuhovic also added 12 points. No other UND player had more than seven points.

Deng Mayar provided seven points in 18 minutes off the bench behind a pair of 3-pointers. He also added two blocks and four rebounds.

Treysen Eaglestaff had a tough shooting night, finishing 2-for-8 from the field for five points. Tsotne Tsartsidze also struggled, ending 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point land. He finished with three points.

UND's defensive standout Elijah Brooks played 18 minutes and fouled out without attempting a shot.

Brady Danielson also had a quiet night, finishing with no shots in 10 minutes with two assists.

Riverside was led by Isaiah Moses, who scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out seven assists.

Riverside was just 5-for-22 from 3-point range. Kyle Owens, who ended with 11 points, hit three of the five makes. Barrington Hargress also added 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting with three assists.

The official attendance for the game was 261.

UND trailed 31-26 at halftime. A three-point play by Moses pushed the lead to 46-29 with just under 16 minutes left in the second half.

But the Hawks chipped away, cutting the lead down to three on an Omot layup with 12 seconds to go.

After a Moses free throw bumped the lead back up to four, UND's Eaglestaff missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left. Moses followed with two late free throws for the final margin.

Riverside of the Big West improved to 4-5, while UND dropped to 6-3. The Hawks now return home to face Portland at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.