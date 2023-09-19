UND coach Bubba Schweigert sees mix of good and bad at Boise State

Sep. 18—GRAND FORKS — UND football coach Bubba Schweigert stuck to his normal postgame routine Saturday after UND's 42-18 loss at Boise State.

He watched the UND-Boise State game on the airplane on the flight from Boise to Grand Forks, then watched again Sunday morning.

"I try to watch most of it (on return flights), as long as the battery is working on the computer, so I can stay ahead of the game on Sunday," Schweigert said. "The one thing you have to be careful watching it right after the game is don't let your emotions get in the way. You just have to watch and evaluate. That's why I watch again Sunday, so maybe you can watch with a little more clear mind."

After reviewing the game, Schweigert was excited about his team's energy but didn't like some of the lack of fundamentals.

"We have work to do this week," Schweigert said.

UND, 2-1 and ranked No. 14 in the latest FCS Top 25 poll, has a bye week this week before traveling to FCS No. 1 South Dakota State in Brookings the following weekend.

Schweigert said the team's focus this week is in three areas. They want to stress fundamentals, develop depth for the physical Missouri Valley Football Conference slate and start preparation for the defending national champion Jackrabbits.

UND veteran quarterback Tommy Schuster struggled against the Broncos. He was sacked six times and fumbled twice as he battled poor snaps from redshirt freshman center Cade Borud.

"Tommy has been great for our team for a long time," Schweigert said. "He didn't have the best day of his career the other day. He knows it, we know it. We're going to let Tommy be Tommy and move forward and get the rest of the offense and our team prepared."

When Schweigert referenced fundamentals were a focus this week, quarterback-center exchanges are a part of that.

"That'll help (Schuster) get his eyes in a good spot and get the ball out quickly," Schweigert said.

Schweigert was asked at his weekly press conference what UND can do to protect Schuster more.

"The scoreboard kind of determines how you have to play," Schweigert said. "When you get down, it becomes difficult to protect the quarterback. We want to protect him better. We want to have a good plan moving forward. We're going to face a good defensive front our next time out."

Schweigert was pleased with UND's rush defense, especially against Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty ran for 43 yards on 16 carries against UND with a long run of 7 yards. He also only caught five balls for 30 yards with a long of 13.

Jeanty entered the game having 109 receiving yards against Washington in Week 1 including a 50-yard touchdown. In Week 2, Jeanty had 115 rushing yards and 97 receiving including a 38-yard touchdown.

Boise State's longest run against UND was a quarterback scramble by Taylen Green of 21 yards. As a team, the Broncos ran 35 times for 132 yards.

"You aren't going to stop (Jeanty) completely, but we tackled him in space and made him work for his yards," Schweigert said. "Our run defense was solid. That quarterback is talented, and he's going to get away from you sometimes.

"We aren't where we need to be yet (in run defense), but there were several plays where we did a good job against the run."