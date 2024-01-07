UND can't hit late winner, falls to Northern Arizona 74-73

Jan. 6—FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The UND men's basketball team couldn't sustain a hot start Saturday afternoon at Northern Arizona.

B.J. Omot missed two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds as the Fighting Hawks, who once led by 17 points in the first half, fell 74-73 to the Lumberjacks.

Omot, a sophomore from Mankato, finished with 15 points but was 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

UND led 41-30 at halftime but the Jacks tied the game at 48-48 with 12:55 left in the second half.

The Hawks actually had a late comeback to force the tight finish.

Two Oakland Fort free throws with 96 seconds left gave NAU a 72-66 lead.

UND countered with a Treysen Eaglestaff 3-pointer with 1:26 to play to cut the lead in half to 72-69.

After a missed NAU 3-pointer by Trenton Mclaughlin, Brady Danielson connected on two free throws to further chip the lead to 72-71 with 59 seconds left.

Eli King briefly gave UND the lead with a fastbreak basket with 34 seconds left for a 73-72 lead.

NAU retook the lead when McLaughlin scored with 22 seconds left for the 74-73 lead.

Omot then missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go to win it. A Danielson offensive rebound then set up another Omot 3-point attempt at the buzzer that misfired.

After Omot's 15 points, UND received 14 from Eaglestaff, who was 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points, while King had nine.

Diego Campisano scored 18 points to lead NAU.

NAU was 9-for-19 from 3-point range, while UND was 9-for-29.

The Hawks dropped their fifth-straight game. UND, 8-8 overall, will now play at Omaha on Jan. 11 to resume Summit League play.