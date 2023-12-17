UND blows by Utah Tech in Ihenacho's return

Dec. 16—ST. GEORGE, Utah — The return of UND guard Tyree Ihenacho resulted in a big win for UND on Saturday night.

Ihenacho scored nine points as Treysen Eaglestaff and B.J. Omot combined for 48 points and the Fighting Hawks comfortably beat Utah Tech 79-62.

It's the biggest Division I win for UND since beating Denver by 23 last season.

Eaglestaff scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Omot added 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Omot and Eaglestaff were a combined 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

It's the second time this season UND has placed two players with 20-plus points. Eaglestaff had 26 points and Omot had 21 in a win over Elon earlier this year.

Amar Kuljuhovic had four points with 13 rebounds, including 10 rebounds in the first half as UND built a 40-21 advantage at the break.

Ihenacho was 2-for-7 shooting in 22 minutes for nine points. He was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. He was 0-for-4 from 3-point range. Ihenacho added four assists and three rebounds.

Ihenacho played for the first time all season after transferring from James Madison. He was originally waiting for an NCAA waiter for his two-time transfer. However, a court ruling this week indicated players waiting for a multi-year transfer could play immediately without penalty.

It's unclear how long Ihenacho can play this season as the NCAA continues to provide guidance in the ongoing legal battle.

UND, which led by as many as 29 points in the second half, held a lead of more than 20 points until the final moments of the second half.

Only two Utah Tech players scored in double figures. Noa Gonsalves had 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, while David Elliott added 11 points thanks to 2-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

UND hit eight more 3-pointers than Utah Tech. Eaglestaff connected on six treys, while Omot had three and Eli King had two.

UND, which improved to 8-4, will play at Nebraska on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.