UND athletics set to host town hall Tuesday

May 6—GRAND FORKS — UND athletics will be hosting a town hall this week.

It's set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions to UND athletics leaders.

UND athletic director Bill Chaves, deputy athletic director Erik Martinson and Ralph Engelstad Arena general manager Jody Hodgson will be on the main stage.

"We'll have experts from both UND athletics and The Ralph sitting in the front row in case there are specific questions that are better served for those individuals to answer," Chaves said.

This is the first time UND has hosted something like this for athletics.

"The idea really came from what we do here at UND having town halls on campus for our staff, faculty and students," Chaves said. "The thought process is to be as transparent as possible with information. There will be opportunities for folks to ask us questions, which is really important, and to actually share their ideas.

"That's what I'm the most excited for. There might be some things we haven't thought of that someone is going to bring to the table."

Some members of the public have already submitted questions through an online portal.

The event will not be streamed live, but UND will record it and post clips on social media throughout the spring and summer.

The Herald also will cover the event.