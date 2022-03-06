Was UNC's win over No. 4 Duke the best thing for the future of the rivalry?

Caleb Love gets out in transition for North Carolina during Saturday night's upset win at Duke.

DURHAM — One night of disappointment can't wash away the memories made by Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium over the last 42 years.

But UNC's stunning 94-81 win over No. 4 Duke in Coach K's final home game might be the best, or at least the most interesting thing, to happen to college basketball's greatest rivalry.

Saturday's result had already been choreographed: Coach K would leave Cameron a winner, holding the hand of his wife, Mickie, with daughters and grandkids in tow after crushing his biggest rival for the second time this season.

"We've been living in a penthouse for the last few days with room service and everyone saying nice things," he said after the loss. "We didn't play hungry today."

Instead, we saw Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron usher in a new era of the Duke-UNC rivalry — fresh storylines, young coaches and some good old-fashioned hatred.

It started immediately in the postgame handshake line with Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell refusing to shake UNC coach Hubert Davis' hand. Davis told reporters he wasn't sure what prompted the snub.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” Davis said. “I didn’t play against him, I don’t know him personally.”

So what was this all about? He definitely blew off Hubert Davis’ handshake. #UNCvsDuke #Sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/XoYQ0xlK8C — Jason Staples (@DocStaples) March 6, 2022

After the loss, Krzyzewski gave a 10-minute farewell speech to a shaken fanbase that included nearly 100 former Duke players just moments after North Carolina players had celebrated a victory that will ensure their appearance in this month's NCAA Tournament.

He took a moment in his speech to acknowledge his handpicked successor, 34-year-old assistant Jon Scheyer.

"Jon Scheyer will carry on the tradition of Duke basketball and the brotherhood," Krzyzewski said. "You can count on that."

Scheyer couldn't even manage a smile as the crowd applauded him, the disappointment etched across his face as he sat alongside dejected Duke players.

It's unlikely he'll ever forget the feeling of watching his mentor have his special night spoiled, especially by a team wearing powder blue. UNC fans booed Krzyzewski in his final game at Dean Dome in February while Duke went on to win in a 20-point rout.

"They'll never forget this," Davis said of his UNC players winning in Cameron. "They'll be talking to their friends and family for the rest of their lives."

It's possible that Duke and UNC could meet again this season. The Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 ACC) had already secured the No. 1 spot in next week's ACC Tournament while UNC (23-8, 15-5 ACC) locked down the No. 3 seed with a win over Duke.

Both teams earned a double-bye and will play in Thursday's quarterfinals. They would only meet again if both teams advanced to the final.

"The level of motivation is now at an all-time high," Duke junior forward Wendell Moore said.

Last year, the Duke-UNC game featured coaches — Roy Williams and Krzyzewski — with over 70 years of experience. Next year, Davis and Scheyer will have less than three. They will, however, have their names attached with Saturday night's result for the rest of their careers.

"I'm glad this is over," Krzyzewski said, acknowledging his appreciation for the week's celebration but wanting to move past the moment.

For others, though, it's just the beginning.

