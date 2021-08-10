UNCP releases soccer schedule

Aug. 10—PEMBROKE — Nine home games, including six against Conference Carolinas opponents, as well as a late-October matchup against region nemesis Wingate, highlight the 17-game UNC Pembroke soccer schedule that was released on Monday afternoon by head coach Lars Andersson.

The Braves will open their season on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a scrimmage against the UNC Club Soccer-White team at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Four days later, the Black & Gold will be back in action at home with a scrimmage against Catawba at 5 p.m.

UNCP will officially kick off its season om September 4 when they play host to Lenoir-Rhyne on at 7 p.m. The Braves will play their first Conference Carolinas contest on September 11 when they welcome Erskine to Pembroke. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The Black & Gold will also play former conference foe Columbus State on September 25 on a neutral field in Evans, Ga. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Blanchard Woods Park.

UNC Pembroke will play eight of their 12 Conference Carolinas opponents in the month of October, with four of those matchups at home. All home contests are played at Lumbee River EMC Stadium and admission to all home games is free.