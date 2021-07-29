UNCP names Minnie to athletic performance post

Jul. 29—PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Thursday that Cory Minnie, a seasoned strength and conditioning veteran with previous stops at collegiate institutions inside North Carolina and the Atlantic Coast Conference, has been named Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance.

Minnie makes the move to southeastern North Carolina from Frankfort, Kentucky, where has served the last three years as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Kentucky State. He has undertaken previous similar stints at Louisburg College and Duke.

"We are so excited to be bringing Cory and his family back to North Carolina to become Braves," said athletics director Dick Christy. "Coach Minnie absolutely won over our coaching staff during the search process with his expertise and commitment to seeing our students excel."

Minnie oversaw the design and implementation of training programs for all 13 varsity programs at Kentucky State, while also managing both the sports nutrition and intern programs for the Thorobreds as well. Prior to trekking to northern Kentucky, he spent more than a year in Durham as a key member of Duke's football sports performance staff, including a year-long stint as the assistant strength and conditioning coach with the football program.

Minnie dove into the strength and conditioning field as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Williamsburg (Ohio) High School varsity football team, before taking on a role as strength & conditioning head coach at Louisburg. He also gained valuable experience as an intern at William Penn University, as well as with a volunteer role at his prep alma mater, Western Brown High School.

A certified strength and conditioning coach by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), Minnie also has a license as a Level 1 Sports Performance Coach from USA Weightlifting. He is also certified in AED, CPR and First Aid.

A decorated prep football standout in his hometown of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Minnie earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from William Penn in 2013. He was a four-time dean's list honoree at WPU as well.

Cory and his wife, Sarah, currently reside in Pembroke.