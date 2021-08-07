UNCP football to hold open tryouts Aug. 18

Aug. 7—PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke football head coach Shane Richardson will be holding an open tryout for the 2021 UNCP football team on Aug. 18 at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The tryout will begin at 4:30 p.m. Students wishing to participate in the tryout must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Results must be dated within six days of tryout date.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. A completed waiver and release for tryout form, available at uncpbraves.com, is required, along with proof of a phyiscal within the last six months, sickle cell testing results and COVID-19 test results. Candidates should bring their class schedule and should have no conflicts in their schedule between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

All other necessary forms and waivers will be filled out at the open tryout date. All participants should sign in at the desk in the front lobby of the Caton Fieldhouse before proceeding to the stadium. Participants are expected to provide their own cleats and workout gear.

Any students interested in this opportunity need to contact assistant coach Billy Lindquist via telephone at 910-775-4233 or via email at [email protected]