UNCP basketball falls in exhibition at Houston

Oct. 30—HOUSTON — No. 6 Houston scored 20 fast break points and 14 points off of turnovers on the way to a 86-47 victory over the UNC Pembroke men's basketball team on Saturday during an exhibition inside the Fertitta Center.

Saturday's contest marked the first time the two teams have met and marked both teams first contests of the 2023-24 season. It marked the first of two high-profile preseason exhibitions for the Braves, who travel to No. 2 Duke for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Houston, coached by Pembroke native and UNCP alumnus Kelvin Sampson, shot better than 50% from the field in the opening half and took a 14-7 lead over UNC Pembroke with a trey from the top of the key from L.J. Cryer. UNC Pembroke shot 31% from the field and used a driving layup from Javonte Waverly to cut the UNCP deficit back to 18-11. The Cougars used a 10-0 scoring run to push their lead out to 40-18 with 2:30 left on the clock in the half.

Javonte Waverly's five-point scoring surge cut the UNCP deficit back to 64-32 with 14:17 left in regulation. Nygell Verdier's bucket at the 7:15 mark cut the score to 75-42, but Houston's Cryer responded with a jumper in the paint seconds later. Both teams struggled offensively for the remainder of the game and scored only from the free-throw line over the final six minutes.

UNCP's Bradlee Haskell finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The redshirt junior pulled down a trio of rebounds and dished out three assists.

Waverly also added 12 points after a 5-for-6 shooting performance. The Henderson native also had three rebounds.

Braves newcomer Josh Berenbaum turned in seven points while Amare Miller pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

UNC Pembroke finished the game shooting 34% from the field, while Houston shot 46% from the field.

The Black & Gold scored eight points off of the Cougars seven turnovers.

UNCP picked up 21 points from its bench and added 26 points from the paint.

Before the game, UNCP head coach Drew Richards presented Sampson with a 2022-23 Conference Carolinas championship ring on behalf of the Braves program.