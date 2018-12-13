Uncovering the truth about five players we've counted on this fantasy season

Amari Cooper’s fantasy owners have experienced a roller coaster ride this season. What does it say about the player himself? (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Eric McClung Player Profiler

Special to Yahoo Sports

The term “truther” is often applied liberally in fantasy football. In short, it’s a player that you have strong convictions about being good even though they’ve yet to break out, or the player has been unable to find a sustained level of success. With that idea in mind let us check in on the progress of a few PlayerProfiler favorites and issue report cards. Are these players definitively #GoodAtFootball for #BadAtFootball?

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Grade: A

During a five-game win streak that has the Cowboys set to capture the NFC East divisional title — and will ensure head coach Jason Garrett will still be clapping on the sidelines for years to come — Amari Cooper has averaged nine targets, seven receptions, and 117 yards per game. He has established himself as Dak Prescott’s new alpha dog receiver. However, those numbers feel a little low given the extremely high ceiling Cooper has already hit multiple times.

On Thanksgiving, Cooper caught 8 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now coming off a game with 10 catches, 217 yards, and three touchdowns. Even before Cooper found a lifeboat off Jon Gruden’s sinking ship in Oakland, he put together two big games of over 110 receiving yards yet was a statistical non-factor in four other contests.

Operating in a run-oriented offense since arriving in Dallas, Cooper’s 2018 production is best-illustrated by a 35.0-percent Dominator Rating — his share of team receiving production — which ranks No. 5 among qualified NFL wide receivers. Moreover, Cooper has been efficient in the face of tremendous volume, evidenced by his 120.7 QB Rating When Targeted which ranks No. 12. This tracks with his 2.29 fantasy points per target (No. 13).

Beyond the box score, PlayerProfiler’s game charting shows defenders respect Cooper’s speed and route running, evidenced by 4.77 average yards of cushion at the line of scrimmage — No. 7 in the league. Even though Dallas will remain heavily committed to running the ball, it’s clearly time to dump the “Average Amari” moniker. A rebranded “Alpha Amari,” the soon-to-be 25 year old is now fully unlocked at the close of his fourth professional season.

Grade: A-

Athleticism matters in athletics. Outside of a very slight edge in draft capital, Jamaal Williams never stood a chance of supplanting Aaron Jones in the long run. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Williams showed very little athleticism and earned himself an underwhelming 95.5 SPARQ-x Score (9th percentile).

Jones, on the other hand, reached the 87th percentile in both Burst Score and Agility Score on PlayerProfiler’s Workout Metrics. Jones’ college production was also superior, evidenced by his 7.7 collegiate yards per carry and 47.0-percent College Dominator Rating (96th percentile), which calculates his share of team offensive production.

Christmas is right around the corner, but last week felt like a nightmare straight out of Halloween when Williams started the game ahead of Jones. One week after outdated head coach Mike McCarthy, who took too long to feature Jones, made it abundantly clear that the game has passed him during an embarrassing loss to the inept Arizona Cardinals, Jones was somehow not named the starter by interim head coach Joe Philbin.

In a great spot against the Atlanta Falcons, Jones only saw three carries in the first half. Thankfully, Philbin wised up in the second half and Jones finished the day with a total of 17 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jones has also caught three or more passes in five straight games and has demonstrated that he has all the tools required to be Green Bay’s all-purpose back going forward.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Grade: B

A better, healthy Mariota is vital to revealing the talent possessed by Corey Davis, a top-five pick even though he attended four years at small school Western Michigan. After surpassing 900 yards as a true freshman, Davis posted three consecutive 1,400-yard campaigns. On PlayerProfiler, Davis scores 95th percentile or better in both Breakout Age and College Dominator Rating.

Unfortunately, the Titans are currently No. 31 in team pass plays, which is somehow down from No. 28 a year ago. Between inconsistent play and a variety of injuries, quarterback Marcus Mariota has been unable to stack success heading into a critical fifth and final year of his contract.

If Davis is held below 1,000 receiving yards he’s going to be a value as a third-year receiver breakout candidate in 2019 fantasy drafts. Currently, he’s pacing for close to 950 yards. That’s solid but will come across as underwhelming given the upside appeal Davis held coming into this season. Though his 27-percent Target Share ranks No. 9 in the NFL, the Titans anemic pass offense has been a drag on his fantasy production. Looking ahead to 2019, if Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur open up the offense with a healthy and comfortable Mariota next season, it should be wheels up for Davis.

Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Grade: C-

Back in 2016, Tevin Coleman was playing behind Devonta Freeman yet scored 11 touchdowns, posted 941 yards from scrimmage, and was a very useful RB2 for fantasy managers. Last year, Coleman added 34 more touches by comparison, but lost 14 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns.

Even though Freeman only lasted two games this season, Coleman has completely failed to capitalize on the opportunity and now finds himself trying to hold off rookie Ito Smith. Coleman is pacing for a career-high 1,000 yards from scrimmage, but he’s 20th in yards created and 35th in evaded tackles. Coleman’s 3.8 True Yards per Carry, which discounts runs over 10 yards, ranks outside the top-40 NFL running backs. Gulp.

Coleman is a pending free agent and needs to find a team that throws more passes to their backs. Backfield targets is an element of the Atlanta offense that declined sharply when they moved from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian as the play caller. Back in 2016, Atlanta was inside the top 10 of running back targets. Last year, they plummeted to 25th and will finish similarly this season. This year looks like a face plant for Coleman, but a good destination and more passing game involvement could change everything.

Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

Grade: F

Unlike Coleman, it’s difficult to see a terrific landing spot for Devin Funchess, who is also unlikely to resign with his current team. Over their last two drafts, Carolina has added a pair of speedy and dynamic receivers in D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Driven by Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton, who’s finding success in the short and intermediate areas of the field with career-best touch and accuracy, the Panthers offense is clicking for everyone not named Funchess. Since missing Week 12 with a back injury, Funchess has been held to a snap share that’s under 50 percent.

Funchess will be a free agent at age 25, but his skill set is not exactly in vogue at the moment. At 6’4”, 232 pounds Funchess has been winning with a 53.3-percent Contested Catch Conversion Rate, which ranks No. 11 in the NFL. However, he holds the second-highest drop rate in the league. Defensive backs also don’t respect Funchess’ abysmal 1.15 yards of separation at target (No. 93), evidenced by the 3.7 average yards of cushion (No. 82) granted from opposing cornerbacks. In what should have been a breakout season, Funchess face planted as hard as any player in football based on both the counting stats and advanced metrics.

