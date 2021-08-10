Unconfirmed report of cast for live-action Avatar goes viral, sparks hope for fans

An unconfirmed casting of Netflix’s live-action of the popular “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series has gone viral on social media, with fans delighted to see the possibility of accurate representation.



About the news: A site called “Avatar News,” described as being run by a “fellow fan” of the franchise, revealed the so-called “first look at the main cast” on Aug. 6.



The information is not confirmed by Netflix or any other known source officially tied to the anticipated series.

Avatar News, which has fans frequenting the site for updates on the show, claims they’d put their reputation on the line “with 99.9% confidence.”

The site provides a vague explanation of how the information came to be found, citing “extensive research,” including an investigation into the social media following behavior of crew members. The crew members in question are said to have been “confirmed by actual sources.”

Listed on IMDb and the Avatar News Twitter, the rumored cast includes Gordon Cormier, 12, as Aang; Kiawentiio Tarbell, 14, as Katara; Ian Ousley, 19, as Sokka; and Dallas Liu, 19, as Zuko.







Meet Team Avatar

Exclusive: Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko have been cast in the live-action Netflix Original Series "Avatar: The Last Airbender"



➡️ https://t.co/OF86UnZawS pic.twitter.com/YNyMj6zI0s



— Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 6, 2021







The anticipation: A video by TikTok user @missbeifong discussing the news has gone viral, with a flood of comments from eager fans and over 401,000 likes as of this writing.



One of the top comments reads: “Is anyone else feeling … cautiously optimistic?”

In 2018, Netflix reportedly promised that there would not be any whitewashing of the cast, following the criticism of the largely disappointing 2010 film adaptation.

Unlike the film adaptation, the Netflix reboot had set the original show creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as showrunners. But when they announced their departure from the series last August, fans were left distraught and any expectations for the show seemed to diminish.

The latest supposed cast appears to be a glimmer of hope for underrepresented communities wishing to have their cultures shared on screen.

After all, the show is based heavily on Asian history, with “Japanese, Chinese, Indian, and Inuit aesthetics,” as SyfyWire reported.



The reactions: Fans are already flocking to the actors’ social media accounts to congratulate or look for confirmation on the casting.



None of the actors have appeared to respond as of yet.

Here’s what some are saying on Twitter:







The Avatar cast is literally top tier so far pic.twitter.com/YBVWfULtBg

— kⓧrim (@princezoIdyck) August 6, 2021









Bro why these kids look just like the characters

— Nameless (@zombietwinkie44) August 7, 2021









Finally actual Asian actors

— Fozaan Sheikh (he/him) (@fozaan_sheikh) August 6, 2021









I love the diversity but I’m still on edge because the original creators left

— bri ♥️🥀 (@briliance_) August 6, 2021









Whaaaat? You're telling me the casting wasn't already perfect the first go-round?

/j pic.twitter.com/L4OEY3d6BA



— Christian Hannah (@MR_C_HANNAH) August 6, 2021







NextShark has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update accordingly.



Featured Image via "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Netflix

