Which uncommitted players are likely coming to LSU?

LSU has been red hot on the recruiting trail to start July.

This is a big-time of year for commitments. Players have wrapped up their visits for the summer and may want to have their recruitment concluded before their high school season begins in the fall.

Despite the recent wave of decisions, there are still plenty of big targets on the board. LSU has positioned itself well with quite a few. A few of these decisions could come in the next few weeks, with Jalen Brown even poised to decide on Friday.

Let’s take a look at some of the guys you can expect to see put pen to paper for the Tigers when signing day rolls around.

WR Jalen Brown

Miami insider Gary Ferman has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star WR Jalen Brown🐯https://t.co/kpDgeV5RWc pic.twitter.com/z4OsDPhhic — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 6, 2022

On July 6, a flood of Crystal Balls were entered slating Brown to LSU. He would be a massive get for the Tigers and coach [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag]. He’s the fourth-best wide receiver in the class and a top-30 player in the nation.

If LSU lands Brown along with [autotag]Shelton Sampson Jr.[/autotag], fans are looking at a really good wide receiver class.

RB Kaleb Jackson

Four-star running back Kaleb Jackson can do it all out of the backfield. The highly-sought after Baton Rouge RB just picked up an offer from Alabama earlier this month and has a #LSU visit coming up. @TigerDetails | @RivalsCamp | @Kaleb_TheGreat pic.twitter.com/1mBMbgRdSb — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) March 28, 2022

Jackson is from Baton Rouge and is rated as the sixth-best running back in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. This is a big target for LSU.

In the month of June, he visited LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama. After those visits, he received two Crystal Ball predictions to the Tigers. On3’s prediction machine gives them a 92.5% chance of closing the deal here.

OT Zalance Heard

2022 4⭐️ OT out of Monroe, LA, Zalance Heard (Neville HS) has been crystal ball’d to #LSU. @247fbrecruiting pic.twitter.com/kj1fS47cfF — LSUCrystalBall (@lsuprime) June 29, 2022

LSU hasn’t had the best cycle in the state of Louisiana this year, but the Tigers are in a good position with Heard.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings have Heard as a top-10 offensive tackle in the class and as the fifth-best player in Louisiana. On3’s prediction machine gives LSU a 97.2% chance of landing Heard. Nebraska is the biggest threat to the Tigers here.

RB Parker Jenkins

A Crystal Ball for Jenkins to LSU was logged in April. That was a few months ago and there’s always a chance things have changed, but On3’s prediction machine still has LSU as the favorite here too.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings have Jenkins as the 26th best running back in the class. The Texas prospect recently visited Oklahoma State and Boston College, as well.

WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times

Sampson’s recruitment has been one of the most discussed of the cycle among LSU fans. He’s one of the top receivers in the country and one of the top players in the state of Louisiana. He’s been a top priority of Kelly’s for a long time now.

He doesn’t have a set timeline for his recruitment, but it’s assumed LSU is still in the lead here. On3 gives the Tigers an 81.4% of landing Sampson, though Alabama and Florida State are still very much in this one.

OT Tyree Adams

Adams recently released his top four, which included LSU. On3 has the Tigers as the favorite here but he is yet to receive any Crystal Balls from 247. He’s from New Orleans and figures to be one of LSU’s top targets for the remaining time this cycle.

CB Jeremiah Hughes

All glory to God. Shutting down my recruitment and announcing my commitment on my parents anniversary July 7. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/FRI3gd7ZhD — Jeremiah Hughes (@jervmiahhughes) June 24, 2022

Hughes took a visit to LSU in June and has since received a handful of Crystal Balls. On3 gives the Tigers a 97.2% chance of landing Hughes.

He is a three-star from Bishop Gorman High School, a national powerhouse in Las Vegas that produces plenty of FBS talent. He will announce his commitment on July 7.

Arkansas and Utah are LSU’s biggest threats in this race.

