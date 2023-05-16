Uncle Matthew: 5-star Georgia commit Dylan Raiola has ties to Rams’ Stafford

As one former Georgia Bulldog leaves Athens to join Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, another top quarterback with ties to Stafford has committed to play for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, committed to Georgia this week. And if the last name Raiola looks familiar, it should. He’s the son of former Lions center Dominic Raiola, who played his entire 14-year career in Detroit – six of which were with Stafford as his quarterback.

That’s not the only Raiola-Stafford connection, either. Raiola will play for Mike Bobo, Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bobo held the same role at Georgia when Stafford was there, which Raiola is excited about.

“It’s pretty unique how this will come full circle as Coach Bobo developed Uncle Matthew [Stafford] during his time at Georgia,” he said, via ESPN.

QB Dylan Raiola — the consensus No. 1 high school prospect and son of former Lions’ OL standout Dominic Raiola, who snapped to Matthew Stafford for six seasons — chooses to go play at Georgia for Stafford’s same college OC, Georgia’s Mike Bobo, via @TomVHhttps://t.co/qd6Ah6mxOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

Stafford apparently gave Raiola his blessing to wear No. 7 at Georgia, too, which was the number he wore while he played for the Bulldogs from 2006-2008 before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft.

Raiola appreciated the gesture from “Uncle Matthew.”

Maybe by the time Raiola reaches the NFL, the Rams will be looking for a franchise quarterback to take the place of Stafford under center – assuming fellow Georgia Bulldog Stetson Bennett doesn’t take over in the near future.

Raiola has the makings of a great prospect down the line so who knows? Maybe the Rams will land him in the draft years from now.

More Latest Rams news!

The Rams were a 'Jeopardy' answer and one contestant whiffed with his guess Rams are signing Ohio State rookie DL Taron Vincent Rams announce 4 roster moves, waiving 3 undrafted rookies

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire