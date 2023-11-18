'Uncharacteristic' mistakes cost Thomson football its second-straight state title

THOMSON – Thomson’s journey to defend their state football championship ended abruptly Friday evening.

The Bulldogs (10-2) made uncharacteristic mistakes all evening as Toombs County (11-1) took advantage in a 41-30 win, moving on to the Georgia High School Association 2A football elite eight. Michael Youngblood’s program has been a model consistency and one of the most fundamentally sound over the past four seasons, but Friday Thomson was anything but.

“You’re talking about some uncharacteristic things that cost us,” Youngblood said. “When you do uncharacteristic things in the playoffs against good football programs, they’re going to make you pay for it. That’s what happened to us. We paid for it, big time.”

Thomson scored on its opening drive via a Jamere Roberts rushing score but found itself trailing 27-7 late in the second quarter after a couple of three-and-outs and a lost fumble. Probably the biggest momentum play of the game came in the form of a blocked punt that Toombs recovered in the end zone for a touchdown with 8:41 remaining before the half.

The Bulldogs managed to get some momentum heading into the locker room as quarterback Jahkiaus Jones capped off an 80-yard drive with a touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 12.

The second half didn’t go much better. Anthony Jeffery scored to get Thomson within five points, but turnovers on each of the next two possessions basically sealed any comeback hopes the Bulldogs had Friday.

“We busted three coverages on defense, and then we busted a run blitz. There goes 28 points. You can’t do that against good football teams. I don’t care what part of the playoffs you’re in,” Youngblood said. “Offensively, I thought we moved the ball. We had a turnover or two, which wasn’t good. Then on special teams, we got a kick blocked. You can’t do that.”

GIAA 8-man football: Why this Augusta-area team will win its first state title since 2019

Thomson coach preaches life after football

When the team huddled up after the final whistle, the first thing Youngblood said to his players had nothing to do with football. In fact, it was about upcoming deadlines for applying to colleges.

Football is just one component of what Youngblood and his staff do here at The Brickyard, and he wanted to make sure his players knew that they’re preparing for bigger things down the road.

“It’s everything to me, because we want our kids to leave our program and become productive citizens in the world. We harp on them about furthering their education and for me, that’s the greatest joy,” he said. “Yes, we won a state title here, and that’s been one of the biggest things ever, but at the same time, seeing a young man walk across the stage and be a college graduate means the world to me. That means more than anything else to me. I hope they’ve listened, and they take the lessons we’ve learned here the past four years and make sure they can go and do something productive in life, and that is the most important thing to me.”

Historic Thomson football senior class rides into the sunset

Despite Friday’s outcome, it cannot take away what this senior class has accomplished on the football field. They secured a 44-7 record over that four-year span, including a pair of Region 4-AA championships (2022, 2023) and a GHSA 2A state championship (2022). While Youngblood has to be the one to turn the page, it was important to remind the senior class of the lofty feats it has accomplished.

“Back to the drawing board. It’s the offseason, and we’ve got to get back to the weight room. We’ve got to try to keep this train rolling,” he said. “You’re talking about three years of winning 10-plus games. You’ve got to tip your hat to them. They’ve done a great job, just tonight we didn’t play the way we needed to play, and I’ll take the blame for that. I didn’t have them ready to execute the way we needed to execute, and some things came back to haunt us.”

Players like Jahkiaus Jones, Jamere Robers, Storm Hunt and others will go down as some of the most decorated players in the Augusta area over the past decade. The multi-sport lettermen aren’t done yet, as winter sports are underway, and spring is right around the corner.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Thomson fumbles the ball, falls to Toombs Co. in GHSA football playoffs