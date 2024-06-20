An uncharacteristic 2-2 draw might’ve been character building for 10-man Charlotte FC

The early stages of Charlotte FC’s match against Orlando City SC on Wednesday were characteristic of how coach Dean Smith’s side has found success throughout the first half of this season.

New signing Liel Abada looked lively and provided the pass for Kerwin Vargas’ 12th minute opener to give the Queen City side the lead. A Charlotte FC team that kept clean sheets in each of its past five home matches and led the league in shutouts looked to be in an ideal position to pick up another three points.

And then, it wasn’t.

Scott Arfield, making his first start in more than a month, made a rash slide tackle from behind on Orlando City’s Felipe in the 36th minute. A yellow card was upgraded to a red after a video assistant referee (VAR) review and Charlotte FC was left to defend a one-goal lead with only 10 players for the rest of the game.

What ensued was a match that looked very different to the commonly defensive contests Smith’s club has prevailed in recently.

Orlando City equalized in the second half before substitute Brandt Bronico struck on the counter to restore Charlotte’s advantage in the 77th minute. Facundo Torres scored to tie it once again four minutes later and Charlotte FC played out the rest of the 2-2 tie against Orlando City SC at Bank of America Stadium. The draw sees Charlotte FC remain fifth in the Eastern Conference with 29 points from 19 games.

Any chance of a familiar, controlling victory was likely thrown out the window with Arfield’s early red card, and Charlotte FC couldn’t hold on to win the match it led in twice. However, captain Ashley Westwood was pleased with his team’s second-half performance and to take a draw away from the game.

“It was absolutely outstanding, the work rate the lads put in,” Westwood said. “To be down to 10 men with 60 minutes (left) is incredible and it just shows what we’re building here. We have a never-say-die attitude and the lads will work for each other and we’ve got a really good point in the end.”

Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood (8) kicks the ball against Orlando City during Wednesday’s second half at Bank of America Stadium. Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

While Torres and Duncan McGuire found breakthroughs for Orlando City in the second half, Smith thought the team defended admirably despite being down a player.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina often made crucial stops when Charlotte FC’s defense did break down. He finished the night with seven saves, including three in the final 10 minutes that helped Charlotte FC hold on for a point at home — one that extended its unbeaten run at Bank of America Stadium to six games.

“Disappointment because we still had the lead twice, disappointment because 11 v. 11, I think we win the game, disappointment because the two goals we conceded weren’t great goals to concede as well,” Smith said when reflecting on his takeaway from the result. “But a lot of pride in the performance from the players, how they played for 55, 60 minutes with a man less.”

Smith did believe Charlotte FC should’ve played Wednesday’s game out at full strength, protesting the referee’s decision to send Arfield off following a VAR review after the match.

“It’s not a red card. But more importantly, the referee has deemed it from five yards a yellow card,” Smith said. “So for some reason the VAR has then re-refereed the game.”

“It’s a late tackle that’s caught him on the heel, and the referee has deemed it that and gave him a yellow card. So why we have a VAR that was meant to be for clear and obvious error re-referee the game I don’t know.”

Nevertheless, Westwood believed the team “showed real character” after going down a man and salvaging a draw. While Charlotte FC presumably would’ve hoped to take all three points against an Orlando City SC team that sits 14th in the Eastern Conference, the team seems happy to take the positives from an unusual but encouraging performance.

“I love to win so tying or losing isn’t really my thing. But I guess you know, when you look back, it’s a decent point to get,” Bronico said.