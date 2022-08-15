An uncertified agent is contacting teams for Bears' Roquan Smith

An uncertified agent is contacting teams for Roquan Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An uncertified NFLPA agent is contacting teams on behalf of Roquan Smith, according to a memo released by the NFL Management Council.

The NFLPA has informed the league a person by the name of Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, is contacting clubs and indicating he is representing Roquan Smith.

"Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating player contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations,” the memo reads.

The memo served as a reminder to teams not to tamper. It included details of the tampering violations and rules to follow.

Since the Dolphins' tampering incident, the NFL is not afraid to be stricter with the rules and stronger with the punishments. The NFL stripped the Dolphins of two draft picks (including 2023 first rounder) after its illegal tampering incident with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Smith is under the final year of his rookie contract. He will earn $9.7 million this season if he does not come to an agreement with the Bears on a new extension. While he has formally requested a trade from the organization, the team has not given Smith their permission to seek a trade.

The Bears and Smith have been in ongoing contract negotiations. The team has reportedly made him competitive offers, but with "backloaded" money. The two parties are far apart from an agreement. Smith does not have an NFLPA certified agent, which has made negotiations more difficult.

Since Smith's announcement, the team took his name off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, clearing him to practice. This also gives the Bears the freedom to fine him if he chooses not to participate in practices or games.

The 25-year old linebacker has not participated in practice during this training camp or the team's first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday. Smith has attended practice and did in fact attend the preseason game. But, his absence on the field could cost him.

