Uncertainty at quarterback one of the biggest stories of 2022 Jets

The story of the 2022 New York Jets season will undoubtedly be the uncertainty and frustrating play surrounding the quarterback play from all three quarterbacks that started games (Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White).

Between injuries and poor play, the Jets were one of 21 teams that had multiple starting quarterbacks this season and one of nine teams that had at least three starting quarterbacks (the Rams and Cardinals each had four).

Looking back at 2022, the thought will be if the Jets had consistent play at the position, they’re either playing for a playoff position or could have very well already clinched a spot by now. As it was, none of the three quarterbacks for the Jets helped get the job done.

Wilson, Flacco and White combined for 3,782 passing yards. That would rank 10th in the NFL. But their combined average of 236.4 passing yards per game would rank just 14th in the league. And you can thank Flacco and White for boosting those numbers. Wilson averaged just 187.6 passing yards in his nine starts. Extrapolate that over 16 games, that’s 3,001 yards. That would be good for just 17th in the NFL.

All that may seem fine, but in today’s NFL world, average quarterback play won’t get the job done. It may help you contend for a wild card spot, but when you’re competing against the likes of Josh Allen in your division and Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and others in the AFC, it becomes difficult to contend consistently, let alone become a Super Bowl contender.

If you want to get a bit more advanced, it gets worse. Among the top 60 quarterbacks, here is where the three Jets’ quarterbacks rank in expected points added (EPA):

Joe Flacco – 32nd (-1.3)

Mike White – 43rd (-2.2)

Zach Wilson – 50th (-3.8)

As a team, the Jets rank 27th in EPA per play at -0.07. Only the Rams, Cardinals, Broncos, Texans and Colts are worse. Their -0.07 EPA/pass ranks 28th. Needless to say, the offense was not good.

With all the question marks this season at the position, it’s understandable for head coach Robert Saleh to be frustrated and he discussed navigating the season with such a challenge.

I’ve said it here before, the quarterback is the head of the snake, and it is the most important position in football. Just that little bit of uncertainty, the play hasn’t been where we want it to be, doesn’t mean that we don’t think that it can’t get to where we want it to be, but it makes it difficult. Makes it difficult for everybody, but at the same time, a lot of good things have come from that room, a lot of good things have come from the offense, defense, special teams, and all that. We definitely need better play from that position, like I’m sure 22 other teams are saying the exact same thing.

Saleh was also asked about the future of the position and whether the team has an idea about the quarterback situation moving forward.

There’s still development that we think is still taking place from both Mike and Zach. Again, these are things that I’ll leave up to Joe (Douglas), and again, things that we will look at in the offseason. Every position is always under evaluation, guys. Even with as good as the defense has been this year, we’re going to look everywhere. You’re just trying to find ways to get better, whether it’s schematically or personnel wise. With the quarterback position, no different than receivers, o-line, tight end, running back, we’re going to do our best to figure out exactly what’s best for this organization at this time, for the rest of this week and again in 2023, and whatever that decision is, we’ll roll with it.

Speculation is already running rampant that the Jets will go after a veteran quarterback during the offseason, perhaps Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr. The draft is also possible, though maybe not in the first round, but anything is possible.

There are five quarterbacks seen as the big five in this year’s class: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. The first three could all land in the top 10-15 with Young and Stroud expected to be among the first few picks, if not the first two or three (Houston and Chicago currently hold the first two picks and the Bears aren’t taking a first-round quarterback).

The Jets currently sit at No. 13 in the draft order and will have plenty of holes to fill this offseason. Could a quarterback be in play in the draft? It’s probably more likely they land one of the veteran quarterbacks mentioned earlier. It also depends on how much the team truly values Zach Wilson. They’re saying now they won’t give up on him. Their actions between February and April will tell the true story.

