Uncertainty on and off the pitch

[BBC]

Everton's 6-0 drubbing at Chelsea on Monday was a disastrous result which battered their goal difference and will have crushed their confidence too in the final stages of the season.

The Toffees lie only two points and two places above the relegation zone and face a monumental meeting with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Their proud top-flight status is far from secure and there is uncertainty surrounding the Blues everywhere.

Everton formally lodged an appeal against their second points deduction and the Premier League confirmed the case will be heard before the end of the campaign.

The takeover from 777 Partners is dragging on too, with no indication of whether it will be approved or not.

The Miami-based investment firm was supposed to settle a loan to MSP Sports Capital on Monday, but current owner Farhad Moshiri agreed an extension with MSP, which raises questions about how the £158m debt will be paid off.

And what of Sean Dyche? Ordinarily, a poor run of one league victory in 15 games would spell the end for any manager, but with the club stuck in limbo waiting to resolve their future, Dyche is likely to remain in charge to try to drag the side on.