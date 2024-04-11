'Uncertainty' and goalscoring issues

[BBC]

When you look at Everton's issues with scoring you have to understand they have had a lot of uncertainty.

They were going really well then had a big points deduction. That mean they were looking over their shoulders and wondering what was going to happen next and it has been travelling with the club for such a long period of time.

It is frustrating when you are creating opportunities and not putting them away. But when you look at everything around Everton's situation, it has become really tight with the points deduction.

They have a really good run of games towards the end of the season, they will get what they need but it feels like it is another re-build again. What is next? Will the manager still be there? Then there is the ownership issues too, it is just so much uncertainty. It isn't just the strikers with an issue, it is all around the pitch and the football club where things need to improve.

Why are they having such an issue converting expected goals into actual goals? I just don't think everyone is entirely happy with the situation at the club. They've got attackers in key areas that can get a goal, but when they are creating so much it's surprising they are not getting them.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not on top of his game right now, he still seems to have the cloud hanging over him around injuries. I know Dyche's assistant manager Ian Woan and he loves crosses and finishing. He had a wonderful left foot and it was one of his favourite sessions out on the training pitch so he will be working with them on their finishing. But sometimes you can just be not in a happy place.

Calvert-Lewin has been at the club for such a long period of time and he might be carrying around a little stigma of the situation and have a bit of pressure weighing on his shoulders. Maybe it does need a bit of support for him or maybe he needs to go play his football somewhere else.

This season

46.57 expected goals v 32 actual goals

Everton - differential: -14.57

*Lowest in Premier League