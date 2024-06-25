Uncertainty for Arsenal loanee after manager is sacked

Fluminense have sacked Fernando Diniz, creating further uncertainty for the loan spell of Arsenal winger Marquinhos.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Marquinhos of Fluminense celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 group A match between Fluminense and Colo-Colo at Maracana Stadium on April 09, 2024. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Fluminense have officially parted ways with head coach Fernando Diniz, following a particularly poor run of league results.

The Brazilian side are on an eight-game run without a league win, and it’s no real surprise to see Diniz dismissed. But it does provide some uncertainty for the only Arsenal player currently out on loan – 21-year-old winger Marquinhos.

Until this week, Marquinhos’ loan had been going very well. Though he’d had to split his time between right-wing and right-back, the youngster had at least been playing very regularly, making 19 appearances in just a little over four months.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Germán Cano of Fluminense celebrates with Marquinhos of Fluminense after scoring the team’s second goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Group A match between Fluminense and Colo-Colo at Maracana Stadium on April 09, 2024. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Yet the situation took a turn for the worse last Thursday, as Marquinhos suffered an injury to his right thigh.

The exact severity of the problem is still not yet known, but the winger missed Fluminense’s fixture against Flamengo at the weekend, attending the match only to watch from the sidelines.

Fluminense lost, Diniz was sacked, and Marquinhos will now have to work on returning to fitness under new management.

Fluminense’s forward Marquinhos celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Brazil’s Fluminense and Chile’s Colo Colo at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Marquinhos doesn’t have a particularly worrying injury history, only missing a few games of his last couple of loans with muscle problems.

This is the first time in a while he’s been asked to play as regularly as he is now, so perhaps that contributed to the current issue.

Diniz’s assistant coach Marcao will take charge for Thursday’s Fluminense fixture against Vitoria, but Marquinhos may be unavailable for the match anyway.