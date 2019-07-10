With uncertainty around Trent Williams, PFF ranks Redskins OL No. 14 entering 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Training camp is only a few weeks away, and Pro Football Focus has been rolling out their preseason position group rankings entering 2019.

On Tuesday, PFF announced their offensive line rankings, and the Redskins, who have one of the best offensive line units in the NFL when at full health, were ranked a lot lower than expected.

The Redskins came in at No. 14, barely cracking the top half of the league. Their two biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, were ranked at the No. 2 and No. 1 spots, respectively.

As for why the Redskins were ranked so low, PFF cited the high volume of injuries the team has endured over the past couple seasons.

"When everyone is healthy, this line has all the potential to be a top-10, even a top-five, unit," the PFF analysis team wrote.

But the problem is this unit has been unable to do just that. A season ago, nine different offensive lineman played at least 200 snaps for the Redskins, according to PFF. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff missed eight games in 2018 because of a torn pectoral muscle. Left tackle Trent Williams missed three games a season ago, and when he played, he wasn't nearly 100 percent healthy. Left guard was a revolving door for the Redskins after Shawn Lauvao tore his ACL.

The Redskins are projected to enter 2019 with four of the same five offensive line Week 1 starters (Williams, Moses, Scherff, and center Chase Roullier) from a season ago, with former New York Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers expected to start at left guard.

But first, they need everyone to show up. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, skipped Redskins mandatory minicamp last month, and the Redskins are unsure if his holdout will extend into training camp, which begins July 25.

At first, reports came out that Williams wanted a contract extension. The seven-time Pro Bowler has two years left on his current contract, but is very worthy of a raise, especially with the offensive line market skyrocketing over the past two seasons.

Williams was reportedly unhappy on multiple fronts and "vowed" to never play for the organization again.

For a unit that has dealt with more offensive lineman injuries than any other team in the NFL, a holdout from their star left tackle is the last thing Washington needs.

PFF surely took Williams' unhappiness with the Redskins organization when ranking the unit entering 2019.

"The star offensive tackle is still, very publicly, unhappy," they wrote.

Despite his public unhappiness, Williams has been excellent in between the white lines. He's allowed just one sack over the past two seasons and has been PFF's highest graded Redskins player on offense the last three years and five of the last six seasons.

Should Williams return and the Redskins offensive line avoid any major injuries, this unit is almost certain to finish the 2019 season higher than their preseason ranking.

