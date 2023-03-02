UNCC’s Bianca Rodriguez honored as Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship winner

When Bianca Rodriguez was given a few options to select from to ensure she could get to a Charlotte Hornets game, the UNC Charlotte sophomore chose Wednesday.

Little did she know it just so happened to be Kevin Durant’s initial outing as a member of the Phoenix Suns following last month’s blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. And it was the first pro basketball game she had attended.

It was a memorable one, too, because during the first quarter of the Hornets’ 105-91 loss, Rodriguez was recognized as the second recipient of the annual Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, which awards $10,000 annually to a journalism student enrolled at university or college in North Carolina, was created to honor the legacy and impact of late Charlotte Observer Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell. The award is presented by the Hornets Foundation.

“I’m still processing everything,” Rodriguez said. “When I saw my parents’ faces walking in, I think that’s kind of when it clicked for me. And I’m just honored to even be here.

“Honestly, it means a lot, especially being the first person in my family to go to college. My parents are immigrants, and being a Latina, I’m very honored to be representing because I don’t feel like I see a lot of representation of Latinas, especially in journalism. I think that’s why I’m even more honored to be receiving it. Because Rick Bonnell was such a great journalist, it’s even more meaningful to me.”

Hornets coach Steve Clifford interacted with Bonnell plenty during the coach’s first stint with the Hornets and is pleased to see the name of the longtime NBA reporter kept alive in such a meaningful fashion.

“He was so respected around the league and in other cities,” Clifford said. “He had worked so hard and was thorough, was easy to work with. I know the players had a great deal of respect for him also. I’m glad to hear that. It’s a great honor and well-deserved.”

Rodriguez is currently fueling her passion for writing by serving as a staff member of UNC Charlotte’s Niner Times and as well as Midas Magazine, UNCC’s on-campus cultural publication. After graduation, she has visions of possibly becoming either a reporter with a focus on the entertainment industry or a sports reporter since she often watched sports with her father while growing up.

Rodriguez can’t envision herself doing anything else.

“I just kind of found a passion documenting ... and meeting people is something I really enjoy.”