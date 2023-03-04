UNC WR Josh Downs shows confidence at NFL Scouting Combine

In two of his three years at North Carolina, wide receiver Josh Downs was the ‘guy’ for quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye. Downs proved to be the receiver that the quarterbacks looked for when they needed to make a big play.

He delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was one of the best receivers in the country.

Now, he hopes to be that guy in the NFL for whatever quarterback is throwing to him.

“Just being a dependable guy is very important to me and being very consistent,” Downs said at the combine on Friday. “Just a guy the quarterback can trust any time he throws the ball to. So I feel like, for me I always want to be that No. 1 target, No. 2 target. Just a guy the quarterback can rely on. Every quarter, every down.”

Downs was that reliable guy at North Carolina, showing off his route-running ability and finding ways to get open. The receiver was a tough cover for any defensive back, especially with his quick feet an finding holes in the defense.

The receiver prides himself on that route-running ability. He knows that will help him at the next level in the NFL.

“As a receiver, you have to be able to run the route tree. I take real pride in that. Ever since I was in 8th grade or 9th grade, that’s when I really started running routes more,” Downs said. “Learning the receiver position, I had a real passion for it. I feel like when I get to the line, every rep is a one-on-one rep for me. If it’s zone, of course, you have to adjust. But I feel like you have to beat the man in front of you. I’m doing whatever I can to get open. Being crafty, being quick, being twitchy and being explosive in my route.”

Going into this combine, Downs finds himself a part of a good wide receiver class for the upcoming draft. He’s right on the edge of a top 5 prospect at the position and some think he could be the best slot receiver here.

With an early Day 2 grade, it’s hard to tell where Downs will land in April’s draft. He has the chance to really improve his stock here in Indianapolis and then again at North Carolina’s pro day.

Story continues

But for him, it doesn’t matter where he goes. He knows that when you need a play, he’s ready for his name to be called.

“When you need a play, come to Josh Downs,” the receiver said as he’s ready for the next step in his career.

Zack Pearson is covering the NFL Combine in Indianapolis including potential UNC football draft picks.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire