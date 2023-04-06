UNC WR Josh Downs not taking any visits before NFL draft

As the countdown to the 2023 NFL draft continues on, several prospects are taking visits to NFL teams. Each year, teams get 30 private visits with prospects excluding local products, allowing them to get to know the players ahead of the draft.

However, one prospect that is projected to hear his named called within the first two rounds isn’t taking any visits.

Per Ian Rapoport, former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs is not doing pre-draft visits. Rapoport did not list a reason why, leaving many to wonder his reasoning as we are a few weeks away from the draft in Kansas City:

A pre-draft rarity: #UNC WR Josh Downs, likely a Friday pick, has no official visits set up, source said. A clean prospect from strong NFL bloodlines — his father Gary was a pro RB and his uncle Dre Bly was a pro CB for a decade — Downs has had a quiet process. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2023

Right now, Downs is projected to go early on Day 2 in the second round and is among the best five or six receivers in this draft by a few different experts.

Downs has met with teams at the NFL scouting combine and did have dinner with a few teams at UNC’s pro day as well. But the decision to not take any top 30 visits could mean he does have a ‘draft promise’ from a team or is confident enough with his stock.

Time will tell but it’s certainly a unique situation.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire