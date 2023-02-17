UNC WR Josh Downs lands in Windy City in latest mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is still over two months away but the storylines are starting to heat up.

With the scouting combine just a few weeks away, the attention is starting to turn to the Chicago Bears and the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago has Justin Fields at quarterback and could trade the pick to land more draft capital this year or next year.

And that’s exactly what Doug Farrar has them doing in his latest mock draft for Touchdown Wire and it impacts a former UNC standout.

Farrar has the Colts sending a package that includes No. 4 overall and No. 35 overall to the Bears. With that No. 35 overall pick, Farrar has the Bears selecting UNC wide receiver Josh Downs.

The Bears could be an ideal landing spot for Downs as they have a need for a slot receiver and it’s a spot he can go in and compete for valuable minutes early on. He also would get the chance to play with a quarterback like Justin Fields, which could benefit him.

The consensus is that Downs will be taken in the second round, with most mocks having him before pick No. 45 or so. However, he does have the opportunity with the scouting combine and pro day to up his draft stock and potentially sneak into the first round with a great showing at both.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire