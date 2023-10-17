UNC women’s basketball program cracks preseason AP Top 25 poll

Courtney Banghart and the North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team is looking to make another run at the NCAA Tournament. After reaching the Sweet 16 two seasons ago, the Tar Heels were bounced earlier last season with a loss to Ohio State.

But this year, the expectations are even higher to make another run and they will start the season as a ranked program.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll has officially been released and the Tar Heels cracked the Top 20. UNC checks in at No. 16 overall in the first poll of the season.

North Carolina is the third highest-ranked ACC program to appear in the poll, trailing No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Notre Dame for the first poll of the season.

UNC will open the season on November 8th as they host Gardner Webb. From there, they will host Davidson, Hampton, and Elon before playing a road game.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire