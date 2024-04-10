UNC women’s basketball lands commitment out of transfer portal

Courtney Banghart will have her work cut out for her this Summer as it will be a new-look women’s program with some departures. After Deja Kelly entered the transfer portal on Monday, it was another player that is planning to leave the program, adding to the already long list.

But on Tuesday, the Tar Heels received some good news.

The former Richmond standout joined the Tar Heels on Tuesday as the program made it official. The point guard spent the past four seasons with Richmond and is coming off a big 2023-24 season in which she averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Spiders.

Banghart released this statement on the pickup for UNC:

“In the transfer portal, you hunt the perfect add, the player that can provide value and contribute in the most meaningful ways,” Banghart said. “Grace is a proven winner and an impactful competitor, and she and her family will be the perfect add to the Carolina family.”

Townsend started three seasons for the Spiders and will spend her final season with North Carolina, hoping to get the team back to the NCAA Tournament.

