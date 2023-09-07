UNC’s win over South Carolina was among most watched Week 1 games

North Carolina’s win over South Carolina got the Tar Heels off to a great start in Week 1. Not only are the Tar Heels 1-0 but they did move up in both polls inside the top 17.

As North Carolina gets set to face off against Appalachian State on Saturday, the Week 1 game earned some shine. The game between the Tar Heels and Gamecocks was among the most-watched games in college football for Week 1 with 3.4M viewers. That ranked sixth among all games behind Florida State-LSU (ABC): 9.17M, Colorado-TCU (FOX): 7.3M, Ohio State-Indiana (CBS): 4.7M, West Virginia-Penn St (NBC): 3.5M, and Nebraska-Minnesota (FOX): 3.49M:

Most watched Week 1 games (Clemson-Duke not in yet): FSU-LSU (ABC): 9.17M

Colorado-TCU (FOX): 7.3M

Ohio St-IU (CBS): 4.7M

WVU-Penn St (NBC): 3.5M

Nebraska-Minny (FOX): 3.49M

UNC-S. Carolina (ABC): 3.4M

Oregon St-SJSU (CBS): 3.23M

Rice-Texas (FOX): 3.21M

Fla.-Utah (ESPN): 3.19M — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 6, 2023

North Carolina and South Carolina was one of the premier games of the weekend and in the national spotlight on Saturday night. It turned out to be a good game with the Tar Heels putting together a dominant defensive effort in the second half.

