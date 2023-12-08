UNC wide receiver Tez Walker accepts Senior Bowl invite, leaves for NFL draft

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker is officially heading to the NFL draft.

On Thursday night, Walker announced that he has accepted an invite to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, forgoing his eligibility and instead heading the NFL after just one season at North Carolina. Walker spent one season with the Tar Heels after transferring from Kent State.

He had to wait to play for the Tar Heels after the NCAA denied him eligibility before the Week 1 win against South Carolina. But in the end, Walker did get to play part of the season for his new team and with quarterback Drake Maye.

In eight games, Walker caught 41 passes for 699 yards and had seven touchdowns with the Tar Heels.

The acceptance for the Senior Bowl indicates that he will head to the NFL as he gets the chance to showcase his skills for coaches and front-office members of teams. He will also likely get an invite to the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

