UNC-West Virginia Chapel Hill Super Regional officially sold out

We’re just a day out from the start of Super Regionals in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, with just 16 teams now vying for eight spots in the College World Series.

The NCAA Regional Round, however, came down to the Oklahoma-UConn and UNC-LSU matchups on Monday night. UConn dominated the Sooners in the Norman (Okla.) Regional Final, 7-1, while UNC-LSU provided drama with the Diamond Heels’ come-from-behind, 4-3 victory that featured plenty of clutch hitting and pitching.

North Carolina will be taking on West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, which kicks off Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. UNC will be hosting its second Super Regional in three seasons, while the Mountaineers are making their first Super Regional appearance.

The Diamond Heels and West Virginia will be featured on national television, with both (possibly three) games on ESPN2.

If you were interested in attending in-person, you’re out of luck.

On Thursday afternoon, North Carolina announced that its Super Regional was officially sold out.

𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓 There will be a limited number of standing room only tickets that will be available for purchase at the Boshamer Stadium box office for each game. Tickets can still be purchased from other fans through SeatGeek, our official secondary ticketing partner. pic.twitter.com/ZH0tXgwszd — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 6, 2024

Okay, so it’s officially sold out through the official UNC athletics website, but there are technically tickets still available for purchase. You’ll have to pay a premium price, though, as SeatGeek tickets are selling for a couple hundred dollars.

Don’t tell anyone we told you this, but there are a couple free options to watch the Chapel Hill Super Regional in person.

You can arrive at each game super-early and bring a lawn chair, as fans can watch through the right field fence. There’s also the stands at Karen Shelton Stadium just behind right field.

