UNC WBB upsets Louisville, takes over first place in ACC

We’re not remotely close to March Madness and there’s already upsets galore.

Number one teams have gone down, we’re starting to see possible Big Dance Cinderellas and the unthinkable’s happened – Pitt over Duke?

One of Sunday’s biggest upsets came in the ACC – from the UNC women’s basketball team.

The Tar Heels broke a 39-all tie in the third quarter, outscoring 13th-ranked Louisville by 11, to win 79-68 and take over first place in the ACC. Carolina is tied at 6-1 with Syracuse in conference play, but owns the tiebreaker due to its Jan. 4 victory.

UNC faced a 2-point deficit early in the third quarter, then never trailed again after an 11-0 run. Deja Kelly put the Heels on her back in the third, scoring 11 of her 23 points, for her third-consecutive game with 20 points.

Lexi Donarski (13), Alyssa Ustby and Indya Nivar (10 each) all joined Kelly in double-digits, while every Tar Heel but Anya Poole and Teonni Key made four shots.

Carolina played in front of a packed Carmichael Arena, with over 6,000 fans in attendance. Expect Carmichael to be packed even more for future games, as the Tar Heels are now in first place.

UNC gets University of Miami (FL) next, with the Hurricanes coming to Chapel Hill for an 8 p.m. tip-off on Thursday. Miami (12-5, 2-4 ACC) beat NC State by 14 on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire